GoFish Nagambie tournament and festival postponed

GoFish Nagambie is the latest public event to announce it would not go ahead as planned due to coronavirus concerns.

“It turns out that even GoFish Nagambie is not immune to the Coronavirus. It’s with the deepest regret that we are now forced to announce the postponement of the April 2020 Competition and Festival - everyone in our GoFish team is heartbroken by this turn of events," GoFish Nagambie CEO Rod Lockwood said in a statement.

“The second annual GoFish event has been the key focus of our team to produce, but the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an exceptional set of circumstances for our event. Friday’s announcement from the Federal Government restricting 'non-essential gatherings' and today’s declaration from the Victorian Government of a State of Emergency have forced the decision to postpone.

“The investment in the festival from the fishing industry, from partners, sponsors, suppliers, volunteers and staff has been tremendous, and this decision has been made with great reluctance and the utmost seriousness. If another responsible course of action was available to us we’d have pursued it, but it would be socially irresponsible and against the State and Federal guidelines to try and proceed.”

Mr Lockwood said it's the firm intention of GoFish Nagambie to run the tournament at a later date in 2020.

“We had a brilliant list of prizes for the competition and the 2020 entertainment and education line-up was a damn good one, with free family friendly activities designed to provide the ultimate day of school holiday fun," he said.

Fishing ambassadors including Paul Worsteling, Rhys Creed, Karen Rees and Dan Hawkins headlined the 2000 participants already registered to chase the $80k cod and huge list of prizes.

GoFish Nagambie says it will sort out entry arrangements and make announcement on future dates over the coming weeks.

"The GoFish team urges everyone to get out on the water and wet a line, unless we all need to bunker down - fishing is exactly what we all need right now, fresh air, family time, and perspective to appreciate the small things," Mr Lockwood said.