Virus updates

GoFish Nagambie tournament and festival postponed

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

GoFish Nagambie is the latest public event to announce it would not go ahead as planned due to coronavirus concerns.

“It turns out that even GoFish Nagambie is not immune to the Coronavirus. It’s with the deepest regret that we are now forced to announce the postponement of the April 2020 Competition and Festival - everyone in our GoFish team is heartbroken by this turn of events," GoFish Nagambie CEO Rod Lockwood said in a statement.

“The second annual GoFish event has been the key focus of our team to produce, but the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an exceptional set of circumstances for our event. Friday’s announcement from the Federal Government restricting 'non-essential gatherings' and today’s declaration from the Victorian Government of a State of Emergency have forced the decision to postpone.

“The investment in the festival from the fishing industry, from partners, sponsors, suppliers, volunteers and staff has been tremendous, and this decision has been made with great reluctance and the utmost seriousness. If another responsible course of action was available to us we’d have pursued it, but it would be socially irresponsible and against the State and Federal guidelines to try and proceed.”

Mr Lockwood said it's the firm intention of GoFish Nagambie to run the tournament at a later date in 2020.

“We had a brilliant list of prizes for the competition and the 2020 entertainment and education line-up was a damn good one, with free family friendly activities designed to provide the ultimate day of school holiday fun," he said.

Fishing ambassadors including Paul Worsteling, Rhys Creed, Karen Rees and Dan Hawkins headlined the 2000 participants already registered to chase the $80k cod and huge list of prizes.

GoFish Nagambie says it will sort out entry arrangements and make announcement on future dates over the coming weeks.

"The GoFish team urges everyone to get out on the water and wet a line, unless we all need to bunker down - fishing is exactly what we all need right now, fresh air, family time, and perspective to appreciate the small things," Mr Lockwood said.

Latest articles

News

Misinformation prompts Health Minister to urge residents to stay updated via government websites

Government officials have urged residents to check government websites for up-to-date coronavirus information after a post claiming Australia was going into lockdown did the rounds on social media last night. The post, which was shared widely on...

Shepparton News
News

Public surgery could take place at Shepparton Private

Shepparton Private Hospital have offered to to take on a number of Goulburn Valley Health’s patients waiting for elective surgery. Shepparton Private Hospital chief executive officer Sheryl Keir said the hospital was able to perform a range of...

Morgan Dyer
News

More than 250 blood and plasma donors needed in Shepparton over the next month

The demand for blood supplies may increase, due to temporary fast-tracking of elective surgeries

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Festival events going ahead this weekend, festival chair says

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy has recommended to the nation’s leaders all gatherings of more than 500 people should be banned to limit the spread of coronavirus. The Council of Australian Governments was given the advice during...

Shepparton News