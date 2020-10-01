Payney’s Punt | Turnbull Stakes Day preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney's Punt as we preview Saturday's mouth-watering action at Flemington.

It was a nice day out for everyone at Payney's Punt last week, as we cashed in on Lindsay Park's talented three-year-old Crosshaven.

We treated ourselves to some champers that night, don't worry about that.

But last week's winnings are in the past and it's time to once again strap ourselves in.

There is a threat of rain in Melbourne on Saturday but that shouldn't come until late in the day.

Expect the track to be a Good 4 or even upgraded again after the first race.

And the rail will be out 7 m from its true position.

If you are looking to build a bigger bank than any of the big four, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.05 pm - Maribyrnong Trial Stakes (1000 m)

Punters will be hoping that well-supported favourite General Beau (1) can salute in the first. Only three runners have race-day experience and there are many running without trials. General Beau won on debut down the straight last week. Jumped away nicely and sat off the pace to then storm home by two lengths. The extra 100 m won't be a hassle. There is value in debut runner Excela Bella (10). The filly won a recent trial at Randwick with ease and will be one to watch.

Top tip: General Beau

Race 2. 12.40 pm - Poseidon Stakes (1100 m)

Expect the early speed to come from the inside rail, with Forever Free (9) and Mildred (6) pushing forward with Portland Sky (5) sitting on the pace. Mildred faded last start when fresh and finished fourth. Has the talent to bounce back here. Has won and placed in both second-up attempts and has a great record down the straight. Forever Free is unbeaten at the distance and hasn't placed outside the top-three in her career. First crack at Flemington. Minhaaj (7) is the one we like the most. Ran a very good race when fresh on soft ground and was beaten by under a length. Hopefully Daniel Stackhouse can get the Lindsay Park filly settled in a nice spot off the pace and let her fly at the 400 m mark.

Top tip: Minhaaj

Race 3. 1.15 pm - Paris Lane Stakes (1400 m)

It looks a tricky one in the third but expect the pride of Warrnambool Begood Toya Mother (4) to lead them. Was unable to factor last start when the leaders sat back on the pace. Needs to find the front to be able to dictate the pace. Held on well two runs back. And has five race wins on good ground. Fascino (10) was unlucky last start and was held up at the 400 m without any clear space to run into. Drops in weight and should find a nice run from barrier two. Expect the mare to bounce back here.

Top tip: Begood Toya Mother or Fascino

Race 4. 1.50 pm - Gilgai Stakes (1200 m)

Don't expect this to be the quickest Gilgai Stakes to ever be run. Dollar for Dollar (8) will lead them down the straight. And we tell you what, if the rest give this eight-year-old gelding enough room at the start, they won't be catching him. It took a spirited effort from Behemoth to chase the Tony McEvoy runner down last start. Experienced sprinter Santa Ana Lane (6) is always dangerous when resuming. Zoutori (2) clinched a terrific win last start when fresh and five from six wins are on dry ground. Second-up form isn't the best but is still 5:1-0-2. Has a 6:2-0-2 record at this track/distance. Tofane (4) just missed out to Zoutori last start and maps to run well here. Has two wins when second-up and a 8:3-1-1 record over this trip.

Top tip: Zoutori, Dollar for Dollar (EW)

Race 5. 2.25 pm - Edward Manifold Stakes (1600 m)

Looks to be a lucky dip choice in the fifth. Pace should be moderate and it looks like the back markers are the ones which should figure here. Queen Of Rocks (3) has been racing consistently and looked good at 1600 m last start when third. Was held up that race but still drove hard to the line. Divine Diosa (4) has drawn badly but finished second last start in the same race as Queen Of Rocks. A Pinch Of Luck (6) won impressively last start when dashing home over 1400 m at Sale. Has two wins from four career starts. Wide barrier may be an issue. Succeed Indeed (5) has placed in all three career starts and won last start over this trip. Can expect another good showing.

Top tip: Queen Of Rocks

Race 6. 3.05 pm - The Bart Cummings (2510 m)

This is for a ticket into the Melbourne Cup. Schabau (12) was backed heavily and narrowly beaten last start over this distance. Expect another strong effort and five wins have come on dry ground. Lord Belvedere (5) won that race and is aiming for four on the trot. Drops in weight from previous win and will again be one to beat. Persan (15) split Schabau and Lord Belvedere last start and has drawn well here with barrier one. A massive ping at the stumps is Kinane (18). Booked as an emergency, if the Chris Waller-trained gelding can find a spot in the race then he may ruffle some feathers. Has a win over 2000 m earlier this year and should be fitter here than his past runs.

Top tip: Schabau

Race 7. 3.45 pm - Turnbull Stakes (2000 m)

The feature race of the day. Expect to see Finche push forward out wide and Djanga Freeman from barrier six. Sydney runner Verry Elleegant (9) cops the favourite tag. Won the Group 1 Winx Stakes two runs back and was unlucky last start in the George Main. Any rain about will enhance the mare's chances of winning. Melbourne Cup fancy Surprise Baby (3) was pipped on the line when fresh last start and is unbeaten when second-up. Loves the dry ground and Craig Williams should be able to find a nice spot from barrier one. Last year's winner Kings Will Dream (2) is back to defend his crown. Has an amazing third-up record (5:3-1-0) and will be again fighting it out. Finche (12) came runner-up to the gelding last year and is second-up here. Widest barrier hurts but the big fella always runs well. We don't mind Dalasan (5) as a roughie choice. Ran a good race last start and finished fifth. Out past the mile is a tick.

Top tip: Surprise Baby

Race 8. 4.25 pm - Rose of Kingston Stakes (1400 m)

This is another tough race. Rubisaki (2) has a ridiculous career record (11:8-2-0). Was disappointing last start when fresh but expect a big showing tomorrow. Is undefeated when second-up and has four wins over this distance. Perfect Jewel (6) just missed out last start and looks ready to win here. Doesn't have the best record over 1400 m. We are leaning towards Pretty Brazen (3) to get the job done. Stormed home in the Rupert Clarkes last start and stays at the distance. Beat home Perfect Jewel two runs back at Flemington and four of her wins have been on dry ground.

Top tip: Pretty Brazen

Race 9. 5.05 pm - UCI Stakes (1800 m)

Good luck to those dabbling in the quaddie because the last of the day has us stumped. Only four runners are tested at this distance. Expect a moderate pace to be set and both Oceanography (12) and Khoekhoe (2) to push up. Alycone (3) won at this track/distance in July and will put in a strong effort. Young Werther (14) won on debut over 1500 m and is carrying less weight here. Damien Oliver stays in the saddle. Bit of value in Tell Me Again (8), has won two on the bounce and the rise to 1800 m will suit. Should get a lovely run from barrier four and sit on the pace from the leaders. Not a great deal of confidence.

Top tip: Tell Me Again (EW)

