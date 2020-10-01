Fletcher Harris embraces motorsport change

ECHUCA’S Fletcher Harris has had his foot on the brake for several months, but now he’s ready to plant it on the accelerator.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant the 15-year-old’s switch from go-karts to Formula Ford was stalled at the starting line.

But with restrictions continuing to ease in regional Victoria, everything is once again starting to look up.

On Friday, Harris will finally have the chance to get back to doing what he loves when he travels to Winton.

“I can’t wait to get the car out on the track,” he said.

“I’ve done a few testing days already but it’s just going to be nice to get a decent run at it.

“Changing car types was weird at first but I think I’ve adjusted pretty well. One of the biggest changes was having to change gears because this car has four.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into testing and racing in the coming months.”

During the shutdown period, Harris has been working closely with his dad Adam to rebuild and improve the car.

They have also been building a trailer to transport it.

“It has been quite a lot of fun,” Fletcher said.

“I think having those projects has been a good way to pass the time when there hasn’t been any racing on.

“I’ve been doing a lot of the mechanical work myself which has been a massive learning curve. It has helped me to have a better understanding of the car and what it’s doing.

“Unfortunately, it costs too much to get someone else to build it, so we decided to do it ourselves.

“Usually I’m doing about six hours a day at the moment but once we start racing again it will take about 40 hours of preparation.”

Harris remains focused on building the car and ensuring it is at the peak of its powers when he does return to racing.

One of the first events he is targeting is Island Magic at the famous Phillip Island.

“It has always been a dream of mine to race there,” he said.

“I think it would be a great test for me. I haven’t competed in an official race since the end of 2019, so I’m determined to get out there again.”

Harris’ car will soon be on display at Morley Ford with the date to still be confirmed.

