Tatura to host nine-race card

By Alex Mitchell

Tatura is hosting nine races today.

A large number of locally-based trainers will be searching for victories when Tatura hosts a stacked nine-race card this afternoon.

While Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing - trained by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes - boasts a whopping nine entrants, another 12 trainers with local ties will be saddling up steeds to pocket some prizemoney.

Tatura's Brett Bunfield will be hoping his sole entrant Raise The Summit can get a start, currently the second emergency for race two, a maiden worth $23,000.

Benalla's Russell Osbourne has Cheeky Chipmunk in that race, Seymour's Kevin Evans will debut Destiny Peaks, as will Duchess Lily for Benalla's Jason Selman.

The day's first race - another maiden currently slated to debut 10 first-starters - is also a reasonably local affair; Lindsay Park has Defence Force, Seymour's Stephen Brown has Lovethewayyoulie, and Benalla's Geoff Brundson has both Fair Tina and Minna's Girl getting their careers started.

Echuca's Donna Gaskin and Mick Cornish have King of Design in race four, battling Evans’ debutant Destiny Superdome and Dabernig and Hayes duo Folk Hero and Rasmussen.

And rounding out the card from a Goulburn Valley perspective, Seymour's Ben Brisbourne will start Sister Cranach in race four and Gorokan Express in the ninth, while Benalla's Peter Burgun has British import Wave Reviews in the sixth.

