Elle ready to attack Super Netball finals campaign

A little over a year ago, Elle McDonald was leading Seymour to a Goulburn Valley League A-grade premiership flag.

Fast forward 12-months, and McDonald, along with her Melbourne Vixens teammates are on the brink of a Super Netball finals series campaign.

Heading into this weekend’s semi-finals, McDonald is confident she can continue to make an impact when called upon, banking greater court time in wing attack across the past three matches.

“That’s been a big feeling for me. Each time I’m stepping out on court, I’m more confident,” McDonald said.

“And I’ve found my teammates’ confidence has grown in me too. It’s a nice feeling when they are getting around you, and I’m taking my opportunities where I can.

“I’m loving every second I’ve got out there.”

In a year like no other, the Super Netball series has proven to be extraordinary operation – and not just for the Vixens, who relocated to a Queensland hub for the entire competition.

Incredibly, by round 12 of a 14-game season the Vixens had already clinched the minor premiership.

But a loss to Queensland Firebirds in the penultimate round gave the Vixens cause for contemplation.

“Obviously no one wants a loss heading into finals,” McDonald said.

“But (Vixens coach) Simone (McKinnon) spoke about it, and we can learn from the loss. It just made us think about what to work for in finals.”

A week later, the Vixens were back at their best, soundly beating fellow finalists Sunshine Coast Lightning by six goals in the final regular game of the season.

The win is sure to be a morale-booster for the Vixens ahead of their semi-final this Saturday – the club will again face the Lightning for a direct route to the grand final.

“I don’t think we were able to get two wins against them (Lightning) last year, so it has given us confidence as a group,” McDonald said.

“But Lightning are a strategic team and would have spoken a lot coming out of the last game.

“They’ll definitely have tweaked things and will be ready to throw some things at us.”

But in a twist - caused only by COVID-19 restrictions - the Queensland-based Lightning will benefit from a home-crowd advantage, despite the Vixens earning that very right.

Despite the aberration, McDonald said she loved the atmosphere at games this season, especially when spying the odd Vixens scarf or beanie in the crowd.

“Obviously I’m not used to playing in front of these types of crowds. I’ve enjoyed it, it lifts the atmosphere,” she said.

“A lot of support is for the other team, but I think we can take the energy from the crowd and convert it to lift us up.”

As for what it would mean for the Vixens to take out the entire competition this season?

“I think this year, with how COVID-19 has played out, it’s a one-of-a-kind premiership,” McDonald said.

“It will be the toughest premiership to win, so it means a lot.”

Coupled with Caitlin Thwaites and Tegan Philip’s impending retirement, McDonald said the team would do everything in its power to send their two shooters out on a high.

“It is something the group wants to do for them, to make their final season as special as it can possibly be,” McDonald said.

● The Super Netball major semi-final between Melbourne Vixens and Sunshine Coast Lightning will be played at USC Stadium from 1 pm on Saturday, October 2. Watch live on Channel Nine.