Cricket teams return to training

The region's cricketers are gradually returning to training ahead of Cricket Shepparton's quickly-approaching season.

While restrictions apply - most notably limiting training to up to three groups of 10 players rotating between the nets and a field - numbers are expected to be high this season for people of all ages.

One of the coaches charged with not only readying a team for action, but also with ensuring his players adhere to coronavirus restrictions, is Old Students’ under-16s coach Gino Saracino, who stressed the importance of a club-wide support network to make life easier.

“In terms of the coaching aspect, that is easy if you have the right support network around you in terms of team managers and parents, those are the guys that make it easier,” he said.

“A few of them were involved with football and netball when that returned so it's the same thing. It's just about awareness, getting those emails sent out and making sure the info filters down to the kids.”

Players must scan a QR code to ensure they are tracked as entering and leaving the training session, while other measures include physically distancing as much as possible, maintaining hand hygiene and wearing a mask when off the field.

Equipment is now permitted to be shared, although it must be cleaned between each use.

“The biggest challenge is just compliance - and that's what's most important,” Saracino said.

“It's all good and well people being blasé, but you've just got to comply, sanitise, do all the basics we've become aware of over the last six months.

“But the kids just want to play after being stuck inside. We're fortunate geographically, we're able to set up shop at Kialla, a new venue with new rooms.”

Saracino, who expected an increase in junior participation after the COVID-19 lockdown, stressed the importance of children getting active again, more so from a mental health perspective than simply a physical one.

“It's hard to know - I'd say yes, but the other aspect with being stuck inside for six months is the mental health side of it, and kids not wanting to leave the house,” he said.

“Some of them are looking at their screens for 13, 14 hours a day and how do you break that cycle? Maybe they get back into that cricket or tennis, but then they'll get back on their devices.

“They've got to get out and get active, not just for the physical side of it but the mental side.”