Moama to remain in Goulburn Murray Cricket

By Brayden May

High fives: Moama is staying put in the GMC for season 2020-21.

MOAMA Cricket Club is set to remain in familiar surrounds this season.

The club has confirmed it will compete in Goulburn Murray Cricket (GMC) competitions after restrictions were eased along the NSW-Victoria border.

A temporary switch to the Murray Valley Cricket Association (MVCA) appeared likely a month ago as Moama prepared to compete in an all-NSW club competition.

Moama president Kirk Teasdale said he was pleased to have clarity more than a month out from the start of the season.

“We were 98 per cent locked into moving away when the restrictions were tighter,” he said.

“Everything was getting sorted but when the NSW Government eased those it was a pretty easy decision to come back.

“We’re extremely thankful to the GMC and MVCA committees who have worked with us closely during this time.

“Staying in our regular competition is definitely a lot better for our players and will make things a lot easier for us.

“Now we’re just looking forward to the season getting under way.”

GMC operations manager James Stokes said Northern United had also chosen to reverse its decision to sit out the season.

“We’re thrilled to have both of those clubs in our competition,” Stokes said.

“Every GMC player will be required to have a permit which shouldn’t be an issue if they are living in the border zone.

“The draw might be affected by the border restrictions early in the season but we’re confident we can work around those issues.

“I’m really proud of all our clubs and how flexible they’ve been throughout this process.

“Everyone understands everything is always changing so it is going to take a competition-wide approach to get through this season.”

Fixtures will be released later this month with only one-day matches to be played.

