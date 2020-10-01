Bendigo Country Week called off

COVID-19 has hit the top of off-stump, leaving Goulburn Murray Cricket (GMC) without any senior representative action for the 2020-21 season.

On Tuesday, Bendigo District Cricket Association (BDCA) confirmed its Country Week, scheduled for January, had been called off.

It comes after the Youth Premier League was cancelled by Cricket Victoria in September.

And it remains unclear whether Melbourne Country Week will go ahead in February.

GMC operations manager James Stokes said the decision to cancel the event was disappointing, but sensible.

“We always enjoy seeing our players test themselves against other competitions,” he said.

“Bendigo have put on a great competition the past few years so it’s a shame they are going to miss out on having players arrive in town.

“I think it’s a good idea for every competition to limit their movement as much as possible and focused on the local leagues this season.

“Everything is looking very promising at the moment and I think it will be fantastic once we do start playing in November.”

While Stokes said he was disappointed for the competition, it is the younger players he feels most sorry for.

“Our young guys who play senior cricket always do us proud,” he said.

“I think we need to give our young guys every opportunity, the chance to play at a higher level.

“A decision hasn’t been made on Junior Country Week (which is set to be held in January) just yet, but I think it’s unlikely it will go ahead.

“Everything has been about keeping the community safe and I think that’s what everyone will continue to do going forward.”

The cancellation of Bendigo Country Week means the event will not go ahead for the first time since 1946.

But BDCA president Travis Harling told Australian Community Media organisers were determined to ensure the tournament returned with a bang in 2022.

“The board also recognises that some associations may not be able to attend Bendigo Country Week for one reason or another due to COVID-19 implications. This has also contributed to the board's decision,” he said.

“The uncertainty about group travel and accommodation is an issue when expecting teams to come to Bendigo for the week. The uncertainty around the state government easing restrictions also makes it difficult to plan for the summer ahead and enable associations to make a commitment to attend Bendigo Country Week.

“The board recognises that the priority for clubs and associations should be their immediate community competitions, ensuring these programs are able to be a success this season.”

