No restrictions for GVBD midweek pennant season

Things will look a little different when Goulburn Valley Bowls Division pennant returns next month.

A number of COVID-19 regulations will be in place but midweek pennant has had a more fundamental makeover, with no gender restrictions to be placed on playing positions.

That means clubs will no longer be required to have a woman skip each of the three rinks, as has been the case in previous seasons - and GVBD deputy chair and midweek pennant portfolio manager Jean Sprague said it was a positive move for the association.

“I'm sure that will cause a little bit of angst with some of the ladies, but anyone who's played Saturday pennant, and a lot do, shouldn't find midweek too difficult to get their heads around,” she said.

“Most areas have already done this, and if we wanted to maintain those restrictions we have to keep surveying the members, it's a lot more hassle.

“Other than that, there's quite a lot of clubs who when they're forced to have a lady skipper, especially in the lower grades, a lot of them don't want to skip. Some have been there and done that, some are not well enough to anymore, it just gives a lot more flexibility, especially for the small clubs, to round up the numbers.”

Midweek pennant will kick off on November 3 and weekend pennant will commence November 7, pushed back from respective dates of October 6 and 10.

“That gives clubs a bit more breathing space - a lot of bowlers wouldn't have been anywhere near their club because of the situation,” Sprague said.

“So there's a bit more time to get your heads around it, mind you we'll be back with a bang with state events getting under way almost immediately.”

The association is celebrating its centenary season and asked bowlers past or present to think about any historical items of significance they might have that could be loaned out to celebrate the milestone.

“I know Rushworth has a few things tucked away, so we'll all have to have a little scratch around,” Sprague said.

“We'll need things to be a little bit different COVID-wise to do what we'd like to do for it, but I'm sure at some point we'll get to celebrate and promote it as best we can.”

But more important than any restriction is one simple fact - after a long wait, the bowlers will be back doing what they love.

“It will be lovely, with the changes it will feel a bit different,” Sprague said.

“Playing in masks will be interesting, and a bit tough for some.

“Things will be done differently, we won't have afternoon teas so there's no real breaks outside of about 10 minutes where you might grab a cup of coffee. We'll basically just play straight though, you might socially distance at the end and have a tea or go straight home.

“But you've got to suck it up and be grateful to be back bowling. Aren't we lucky to be back around each other?”