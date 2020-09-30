Euroa’s Elliott, Seymour’s Cole to clash in elimination final

Two Goulburn Valley products will go head-to-head to keep their seasons alive tomorrow when Collingwood travels to Perth to take on West Coast in an elimination final classic.

Euroa's Jamie Elliott will look to help the Magpies kick a winning score and upset the highly-fancied Eagles, who will have Seymour product Tom Cole looking to stop that happening.

For Cole, son of late Seymour coach and sporting legend Russell Cole and cousin of current Goulburn Valley League superstar Jason Cole, playing the Pies can only bring back good memories, having been part of the 2018 grand final in which the Eagles won one of the all-time classics.

Since returning to the Eagles line-up in round four of this season, the 23-year-old has been ever-present, averaging 11 disposals, two tackles and two rebound 50s a game.

But it is his form in front of the big sticks that has been eyebrow-raising, slotting three goals in as many games after going his first 51 career games without kicking even one.

Should he return to his familiar post down back, Cole, who grew up in Seymour before moving to Bendigo from where he was drafted, seems a potential match-up for Euroa's Elliott, who looms as the genuine x-factor the Magpies might need to spring an upset.

The former Magpie - of the Euroa variety - and Murray Bushranger will be embarking on his fourth finals campaign (2012, 2013 and 2019), although unlike Cole, he remains in search of his first grand final appearance, having missed the 2018 decider through injury.

While Elliott's output in front of goal has dramatically reduced this season (26 goals last season down to just eight this year), he has taken a huge step forward in his ability to make an impact in the midfield, averaging two clearances (up from 0.4 last season) and 3.2 inside 50s per game, both career-high marks.

Having missed two full seasons to injury - 2016 and 2018 - Elliott will be hungry to make up for lost time and will look to emulate last season's finals heroics, where he kicked two goals in a qualifying final win against Geelong.