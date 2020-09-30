Abby Pettifer reappointed coach at Girgarre

The cancelled Kyabram District League season is only a small bump in the road for Girgarre’s dream of an A-grade premiership, according to coach Abby Pettifer.

Supporters of the club believed Pettifer had the team building towards something special this year before all sport was bought to a grinding halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And that’s why the Roos have acted swiftly to reappoint Pettifer for 2021.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into training and hopefully we can get the season away on time next year,” she said.

“I thought we had built some really strong momentum during our pre-season and everything was coming together a couple of weeks out from round one.

“We had spoken about building towards something special and I hope the year off doesn’t come back to hurt us.

“A season out of the game is bad enough for one player, let alone an entire team.

“It looks like most of the squad will stick around, so it will be great if we can possibly add a couple more.”

Before being named coach for 2020, Pettifer had spent time at the club in short periods, with husband Nick Mellington serving as a senior footballer and assistant coach.

Pettifer said the strong family feel was what drew her to the role.

“Everyone is so welcoming and does everything they can to make you feel comfortable,” she said.

“It’s never easy coming to a new club and I’m very thankful for how much support I’ve received from the committee to the players.

“I’m a mum and it’s good when you have teammates who understand what you are going through.

“Our on-court relationships were only starting to build earlier this year and I’m looking forward to building those again when training resumes.”

Pettifer’s reappointment follows in the footsteps of Billy Barnes, who was again named senior football coach for 2021.

Barnes took over from Shannon Tucker, who returned to Tongala.

Roos president Brendon Nicholson said the reappointment of both coaches was an easy decision.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Abby and Bill in action on game day this year,” Nicholson said.

“But we’re excited by what they’re going to be able to bring to the roles in 2021.

“As a club we thought we were in a position to push for finals in both sports.

“It was terrible to have the season called off, but we’re already looking forward to what should be a big 2021 for Girgarre.”