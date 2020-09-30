Bowls notes | October 1

East Shepparton

Bowling is continuing at East Shepparton Bowls under the current COVID-19 rules.

On Sunday, Scroungers event winner was Paul Trewren and runner-up was Graeme Barber.

This will continue for the next few weeks until nearer to the Pennant Season which commences in the first week of November.

Monday social bowls last week had a full field of bowlers competing with a few missing out.

Winners were David and Olivia Cartwright, runners-up were Des Thorpe and Ron Harker and the consolation prize went to David Bates and Noel Halden. Consolation prize was Noel O’Brien and Mick McLean.

Both events will be contested this Sunday and Monday, (Monday this week is almost full) entries to Kevin Cox on 0439 332 268 or Dennis Galt on 0407 845 767 or the club on 5281 4490 (on the day).

Scroungers start at 10 am, names in by 9.30 am on Sunday and Monday; Social bowls starts at 12.30 pm, playing pairs with names in by 11.30 am or entered on a sheet on the notice at the club prior to the day.

If inclement weather the first names entered will be given preference. Do not enter if you are feeling even slightly unwell.

Ladies have started their regular Tuesday morning social game at 10 am, last week we had 30 ladies play, having an enjoyable morning.

Club events are up on the notice board for players to enter their names for each particular event. With the season starting late we will endeavour to get a number of these events completed prior to the start of the pennant year.

Some events are closing shortly so if you want to be involved get your name on the board promptly. At the moment there is not a lot of entries, so don’t complain if you are late to enter; please pay when you enter.



Shepparton Golf

The winning team at social bowls on Saturday was Trevor Dunlop and Bev Myers. The consolation winner was Les Norton and Rob Mackay.

On Tuesday, the winning team was Warren Snow, Kris Wright and Lois McGuinness. The consolation winner was Robbie Betson, Jen McClure and Peter Mechkaroff.

Social bowls will continue each Tuesday until pennant begins. Saturday social bowls is finished for this off-season.

Club games begin on Saturday with two rounds of the men’s pairs to commence at 12.30 pm.

On Sunday, two rounds of the men’s B-grade singles will be played, commencing at 9.30 am.

Closing date for the men’s A-grade singles is next Wednesday, October 7.

Members are advised that the club's annual general meeting will be held on Saturday October 17, commencing at 1.30 pm. Bowls practice will follow.

The club’s only practice match before the first round of pennant will be on October 31 against Stanhope, at Stanhope. A barbecue at midday will be followed by 21 ends straight through. Please add names to the list in the clubrooms.

Training begins tonight.

Shepparton Park

The delayed AGM will be held on Saturday, October 17; 12 pm start with a sausage sizzle followed by the meeting and a game of bowls. We are limited regarding numbers, so place names on the noticeboard.

Entries are now open for the men’s A and B-grade championships and close on October 2. Names to be placed on the noticeboard. Also for 21-Up which closes on October 30.

Names are also being taken for men’s and ladies’ 60-and-over. See noticeboard.

Dennis Beck and Peter Cross were the best performers in last week’s pairs with Ernie Salvemini and Doug Messer not far behind in second place.

Ray Phillips and Murray Phillips claimed the consolation prize while Paul Becroft, Peter Beyer, Murray Phillips, Doug Freeman and Dennis Beck were all rewarded for resting touchers.

To enter place names on the noticeboard or to Graeme Sinclair on 0418 395 388. This Thursday will see the start of this season’s Player of the Year award.

Saturday’s competition was won by Kelvin Rogash and Josh Warren with Barry Nelson and Dennis Beck runners-up. Resting touchers went to Di Hands, Marg Keen, Vince Mazzella and Rod Kelly.

Ladies’ pairs continues each Tuesday but as numbers are limited to 32 it is restricted to members only at this stage. Contact Bev Cahill on 0408 313 872.

Last Tuesday’s pairs winners were the evergreen, Patsy Abrahams and Ellen Cameron. Glenice Mawson and Wendy Holland claimed the runners-up prize.