Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf Club

Conditions for golf at Merrigum on Saturday were a little more difficult than they have been in recent weeks, with the wind making good scoring a challenge.

The event was stroke for the Privilege Cup and it was also a round of the eclectic.

There was no string this week to help with getting the ball in the hole which is maybe why, along with the wind, scores were not as good as last week.

Bill Bray was the only player to finish under nett par, winning A-grade and the Privilege Cup with his best round for quite some time, 79-13-66.

His eclectic would no doubt be helped by three birdies in his round, including his first two holes.

His score cost him a shot from his handicap for his next outing at Merrigum.

The A-grade runner-up was Simon Doherty with 73.

New member Ash Hockey was the B-grade winner with a solid round of 94-23-71.

He has plenty of wins in front of him if his round on Saturday is any indication and he lost almost three shots from his GA handicap.

Ash is one of a number of new members the club has welcomed recently, some of whom are still gaining their handicaps and it is great to see new blood coming into the club.

Gary Eden was the runner-up in B-grade with a score of 74.

Nearest-the-pins were won by Cory Berghofer on the ninth, Tash Doherty on the jackpot 12th and Bruce Brown on the 14th.

The chook shed challenge was won by Bill Bray with 12 points.

The captain was offended his hole-in-one on the sixth didn't rate a mention last week, however, what he didn't say was how much string he used to get the ball in the hole.

And while speaking of the captain, we should all spare a thought for him and all the extra work Victoria's state of disaster has meant for him; I think we are now up to syllabus Mark IV and we need to cut him some slack as he tries to fit a season's worth of golf into a very abbreviated period.

Well done Greg.

Next Saturday's event is the second and final round of the "Tree-Ball Challenge", a pairs ambrose cross-country.

If you can remember who your partner was from the first round so long ago, get them organised to play the final round.