Tat Chat | Hill Top Golf Club

On Saturday, Tom Devine was the clear winner of the Privilege Cup, sponsored by the Peppermill, Kialla with 44 stableford points off a 35 handicap.

Bob Wildes was runner-up in C-grade with 39 points off a 20 handicap.

A-grade was won by Steve Zolich with 38 points (12 handicap) on a countback from Bruce Gross and Glen Pearce won B-grade with 36 points from Bryan Miller with 35.

Ball winners: Paul Newman, Trevor Allen, Brad Ciavarella and Garry Reese 37, Lou Villani, Brendan Ryan, Ty Guiney and John Fanning 36, Glenn Newton, Josh Danaher, Bryce Wellington, Daniel Maher, Steve Allison and Tim Dickinson 35.

An ominous sign for Collingwood supporters as their team prepares for AFL finals was the appearance of three eagles on Saturday.

Ty Guiney produced one on the par-five fourth hole while Danyel Dryden and Matt Miller produced another two on the par-five 10th hole.

Fortunately, there were no albatrosses which are known in the USA as double-eagles.

Bec Jeffers won the women’s competition with 35 points off a 22 handicap, Heather Long was runner-up with 34 and Di Day won a ball on a countback for her 33 points.

Midweek: Ross Kelly did not feature off the blue markers on Saturday but excelled off the white markers during the week.

On Tuesday he had 41 stableford points off a 25 handicap and on Thursday he had another win with 39 off a 24 handicap.

Garry Reese was runner-up on Tuesday with 36 and consolation balls went to Frank Hill 36, Tim Dickinson 35, Barry Dennis and Rocci Villani 34. Joe De Ieso was runner-up on Thursday with 38 points and, in the ball run-down, Michael Downs had 37, James Ibbotson, Barry Dennis and Steve Allison 35.

IGA chook run: There were 30 starters on Thursday with Rita Fairchild winning with a nett 31 on countback from Scott Perry.

Line-balls went to Peter Wallace 32, Linc Wellington 33, Michael Mulcahy, Ryan Lindsay, John Mapson, Norm Elliott and Jeff Huddle 35.

Coming Events: We cross over into October this week and on Saturday GMCU will again sponsor our monthly medal.

On Sunday, we play the qualifying round for the Hill Top Mixed, the club’s major mixed four-ball competition.

The top two pairs play-off for the title the following Sunday while others play another mixed four-ball.

Bookings are essential and catering is under consideration given current restrictions.

Shocker: It’s all very well to have to leave the flagstick in the hole when you putt but there can be consequences.

Steve Allison’s long putt ended up a few centimetres short of the hole on the 15th this week and his frustrated tap-in turned to dismay when the ball bounced off the flag and back onto the green.

Golfers yearn to return to previous protocols with flagsticks and bunker rakes.

And then, there is the business of face masks.