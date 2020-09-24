Sport

Time to get involved before tennis season

By Alex Mitchell

Ready to go: Local tennis associations such as the SJTA will be beginning in the coming weeks.

1 of 1

There is still time to enter a team in Shepparton's various tennis competitions before the quickly-approaching seasons commence.

The Shepparton Junior, Shepparton District and Goulburn Murray Lawn tennis associations have all announced dates their respective seasons will start, all to be played under COVID-19 regulations.

Those regulations will see players arrive at the courts and play, with limited access to the clubrooms, no afternoon teas and while maintaining social distance as much as possible.

● The SJTA season will begin on October 17, with the association opting at its recent AGM to delay commencement by one week to allow clubs more time to finalise teams.

Teams can now be entered by club until October 6, with a bye to be taken on October 24 for the AFL Grand Final, and with finals to begin on March 13 and 14 after the previous week's Labour Day long weekend.

Three rounds will be played on Friday nights, with one ‘super round’ to also be played.

The association has a new-look leadership team, with Geoff Akers (president), Greg Comer (vice-president), Fleur Baldi and Cal Curtis (committee members) taking on roles.

Anybody looking to play is encouraged to contact Heather Lees on 0408 579 322, who will be able to direct you to a club.

● The SDTA will stick to its original playing dates, beginning its season on October 10.

New president Murray Akers said a draw would be done next Tuesday, with anyone who still wants to play on a team of three men and three women able to contact him on 0427 214 599.

● And the GMLTA's first round will be on November 7 after the association's recent AGM.

Teams need to be submitted to the committee by October 30, with players encouraged to register their interest with their local clubs.

Latest articles

National

Unemployed bracing for $300 JobSeeker cut

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is promising a suite of initiatives to get people back into work as he prepares to hand down the federal budget in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire
National

Ministers lay blame for hotels on DHHS

Senior government ministers have claimed the health department was in charge of Victoria’s hotel quarantine, which led to the state’s second coronavirus wave.

AAP Newswire
National

WA cops vow to keep probing Spiers murder

Western Australia’s police chief says the investigation into the murder of Sarah Spiers remains open after Bradley Robert Edwards was acquitted of her murder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GV Suns keen on organising a summer regional competition

The Goulburn Valley Suns have taken matters into their own hands following the cancellation of the 2020 season, and are pursuing a regional competition to take place later this year. The Suns are seeking expressions of interest from fellow regional...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Grand final action - PDFNL junior competition comes to an end

“It was very pleasing to see our boys get the win on the weekend,” Demons coach Carson Thomas told the Southern Riverina News

Shepparton News
Sport

Gallery | Shepparton Golf Club action shots

Local golfers continue to lap up the chance to play golf following the drop in COVID-19 restrictions. A strong contingent hit the Shepparton Golf Club last week and News photographer Megan Fisher was there to capture all the action

Shepparton News