Time to get involved before tennis season

There is still time to enter a team in Shepparton's various tennis competitions before the quickly-approaching seasons commence.

The Shepparton Junior, Shepparton District and Goulburn Murray Lawn tennis associations have all announced dates their respective seasons will start, all to be played under COVID-19 regulations.

Those regulations will see players arrive at the courts and play, with limited access to the clubrooms, no afternoon teas and while maintaining social distance as much as possible.

● The SJTA season will begin on October 17, with the association opting at its recent AGM to delay commencement by one week to allow clubs more time to finalise teams.

Teams can now be entered by club until October 6, with a bye to be taken on October 24 for the AFL Grand Final, and with finals to begin on March 13 and 14 after the previous week's Labour Day long weekend.

Three rounds will be played on Friday nights, with one ‘super round’ to also be played.

The association has a new-look leadership team, with Geoff Akers (president), Greg Comer (vice-president), Fleur Baldi and Cal Curtis (committee members) taking on roles.

Anybody looking to play is encouraged to contact Heather Lees on 0408 579 322, who will be able to direct you to a club.

● The SDTA will stick to its original playing dates, beginning its season on October 10.

New president Murray Akers said a draw would be done next Tuesday, with anyone who still wants to play on a team of three men and three women able to contact him on 0427 214 599.

● And the GMLTA's first round will be on November 7 after the association's recent AGM.

Teams need to be submitted to the committee by October 30, with players encouraged to register their interest with their local clubs.