AFL news | Oliver, Clurey, Vandermeer, Harbrow

Mooroopna export Clayton Oliver has continued to add to his ever-growing football resume, after being picked in the AFL's 40-man All-Australian squad.

The Melbourne superstar is one of three Demons picked in the initial 40-player offering, with the final team to be announced tonight.

It would be the second time the 23-year-old has earned the prime honour, a remarkable achievement considering he is playing just his fifth season in the AFL.

Oliver averaged 25 disposals per game this season, along with 6.5 clearances and 5.4 tackles, while hitting the scoreboard with three goals.

● Katamatite's Tom Clurey is expected to be fit for next week's qualifying final after missing Port Adelaide's Monday night encounter with Collingwood.

A minor hamstring injury saw him sidelined for the round 18 clash, but with the Power not taking the field until Thursday - when they will face Geelong - the key defender should find his spot back in the table-topping line-up.

Assistant coach Michael Voss said Clurey, Ryan Burton and Zak Butters would all be available to join the in-form side.

“We got through with a clean bill of health, and we're obviously still expecting some guys to come back in next week,” he said.

“We expect Clurey will be fit to go, Burton will be ready to also play and (Butters) will come off that suspension.

“It's a nice problem to be sitting there next week, putting the magnets up on the whiteboard there's going to be some really tough conversations because the guys that have come in have done great jobs.”

Voss added Clurey's replacement Jarrod Lienert had impressed, but hinted the former's track record should see him picked.

● Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer is also some chance of making the Western Bulldogs’ side to take on St Kilda in Saturday week's elimination final.

The Bulldog youngster suffered a hamstring tear in round 14 against Geelong, but is progressing ahead of schedule and will get a chance to prove his fitness in training next week in the lead-up to the final.

“Matt (Suckling) and Laitham are progressing ahead of schedule following their hamstring injuries,” Dogs’ medical services manager Chris Bell said.

“Both have completed substantial rehab running and football sessions and are in-line to re-integrate back into training this week.

“They will look to tick some final boxes next week, trying to prove their fitness for the first final.”

If fit, Vandermeer would be at least some chance of being picked, having played 12 consecutive games without being dropped before his injury.

Vandermeer has kicked nine goals this season, averaging 10 disposals and two tackles per game.

Seymour's Josh Schache is unlikely to feature in the Bulldogs’ finals teams, still one to three weeks away from returning from Achilles tendon soreness suffered in match simulation.

Schache has played just two senior games this AFL season.

● Mooroopna export Jarrod Harbrow has avoided being dragged into a breach of AFL COVID-19 regulations - but former teammate Harley Bennell was not so lucky.

Melbourne's Bennell exited his Sunshine Coast hub and drove to Harbrow's Gold Coast house on Saturday, but the Suns’ veteran did not allow him to enter the premises.

If Harbrow had allowed him in, he would have breached the COVID-19 protocols, and he informed his club of the potential breach but has since been cleared by the AFL.