Sport

Cricket to return in November

By Shepparton News

Cricket is expected to return to the region in November.

Cricket in northern Victoria could start earlier than expected, as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Goulburn Murray Cricket has pencilled in November 7 as the start of its season, which will consist of all one-day games.

There is still uncertainty surrounding NSW-based club Moama’s immediate future according to GM Cricket president Jason Turner, although there is a report a further relaxation of border restrictions is expected soon, which could change this situation.

Turner also ruled out Victorian Murray Valley Cricket Association clubs joining GM Cricket for the season in a one-off situation due to COVID-19.

‘‘We extended them (Nathalia, Cobram-Yarroweyah United, Katamatite) an invitation but we have heard nothing back, so we are pressing ahead without them at the moment,’’ Turner said.

Turner said Moama had agreed to play in the Murray Valley competition for the season with NSW-based clubs if border restrictions would not allow sporting teams to cross the NSW-Victoria before the season started.

‘‘We also have plans in place to extend our season by two weeks to accommodate Moama if the border crossing restrictions are relaxed,’’ Turner said.

Turner said organisers could have put an earlier starting time in place for the GM season, but with the AFL Grand Final and the Melbourne Cup being staged in late October and early November, the starting date for the new season would suit a lot players and families coming out of COVID-19 lockdown.

