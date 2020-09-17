Sport GVL success - When did your club last win a premiership? Euroa's last netball premiership was in 2019. Its B-grade premiership broke a 36-year drought for the club, with Kelly Hill best on in the 10-goal win over Echuca. 1 of 21 Seymour's last netball premiership was in 2019, with playing coach Elle McDonald best on in the nine-goal win over United. 2 of 21 Rochester's last netball premiership was the under-15s in 2019. Teal Hocking was best on court in the 19-goal victory. 3 of 21 Kyabram's last football premiership came in 2019. Jake Reeves was best-on-ground in the 22-point win. 4 of 21 Seymour's last football premiership was a reserves flag in 2019 with Michael Bradbury best on in the five-point win over Echuca. 5 of 21 Shepparton United won two netball premierships last year, including an eight-goal B-reserve win where Lexie Kildey was best-on-court. 6 of 21 Echuca's last football premiership was the under 18s in 2019, Matt Lias was best on in the eight-point win. 7 of 21 Echuca's last netball premiership was the A-grade netball in 2018. Sheridan Townrow was best on court in the one-goal victory. 8 of 21 Shepparton's last football premiership came in famed style in 2018, where the Bears ended Kyabram's winning streak in the seniors with a two-point triumph. Ash Holland starred in the win. 9 of 21 Shepparton tasted double netball success in 2018. The B-grade side (pictured) defeated Echuca by a goal as Laura Scott proved influential. The B-reserve Bears also lifted the premiership cup - for the fourth successive season - with Emma Moroney named best-on-court in a 14-goal triumph. 10 of 21 Benalla's last netball premiership was in 2017 with a maiden B-grade premiership, with Chantell Lindsay best on in the four-goal win over Echuca. 11 of 21 Kyabram's last netball premiership was A-grade netball in 2017. Steph Vick was best on court in the three-goal win. 12 of 21 Shepparton United's last football premiership had its under-18s take a 60-point win against Kyabram in 2017, with Aaron Britten named best-on-ground. 13 of 21 Mansfield's last football premiership came through the reserves in 2016. Mitchell Wareham was named best afield in the 12-point win. Mansfield has not won a premiership while competing in the Goulburn Valley League netball ranks. 14 of 21 Rochester's last football premiership came in 2008 when the seniors prevailed in the Goulburn Valley League. 15 of 21 Benalla's last football premierships were in 2015, with the club taking out the senior and under-18 flag. In the seniors, Josh Marchbank was best on in the Saints' 59-point win over Kyabram, while Chris Welsh was best on in the under-18s' 49-point win over Echuca. 16 of 21 Shepparton Swans' last netball premiership came in 2015, with Olivia Mason best-on-court in the win. 17 of 21 Mooroopna's last football premiership came in the reserves in 2015. The Cats defeated Mansfield by 45 points, with a young Lachie Devine best afield in the ruck. The last netball premiership Mooroopna snared was in A-grade in 1986 when it defeated Echuca 20-19. 18 of 21 Shepparton Swans' last football premiership was its seniors in 2014, with Tyson Sidebottom winning the Wilf Cox Medal in the three-point win. 19 of 21 Euroa's last football premiership was a reserves flag in 2014, with Brad Gleeson best on in the 11-point win over Benalla. 20 of 21 Tatura's last football premiership came in 2012 when it beat Seymour by 28 points in the seniors, with legend Linc Wellington winning the Wilf Cox Medal. Its last netball premiership came in 1997. 21 of 21