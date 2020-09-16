Sport

Greater Shepparton in the mix for international soccer fixtures

By Tyler Maher

Shepparton on the world stage: Greater Shepparton has put its hand up to host the 2022 AFC under-20 women's Asian Cup qualifying group of the Young Matildas early next year. Picture: Ann Odong, FFA.

1 of 1

Shepparton is in the running to host international soccer fixtures in 2021, with the next generation of the country's best female footballers a chance to compete in the region.

Football Federation Australia has partnered with Greater Shepparton City Council to submit a second bid to host Asian Football Confederation youth women's qualification matches in Australia early next year.

It follows a joint bid from FFA alongside Cessnock City Council to host a round one qualification group in April for the 2022 AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup, with the latest bid surrounding the same stage of the 2022 AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup — with the round scheduled for March.

If successful, the bid would bring the Young Matildas to the Goulburn Valley alongside a number of squads from Asian nations to battle it out at McEwen Reserve's “Theatre of Dreams”.

Regional sporting capital of the nation: Greater Shepparton is in the running to host under-20 international soccer fixtures early next year, with the Young Matildas a chance to compete at McEwen Reserve's 'Theatre of Dreams'. Picture: Greater Shepparton City Council.

“We are excited to have partnered with Greater Shepparton City Council to submit another bid to host AFC youth women’s football (contests) in Australia next year,” FFA chief executive James Johnson said.

“This bid — alongside our submission with Cessnock City Council announced in August — aligns with our vision to host more national team matches on home soil, particularly in the lead up to our hosting of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“Like our bid with Cessnock, this submission with Greater Shepparton City Council has taken place in the hope and expectation that the COVID-19 situation in Australia will have improved significantly by 2021. Should we win hosting rights we will work closely with AFC and representatives from all levels of government to deliver the tournament if it is safe to do so.

“We recognise and acknowledge Greater Shepparton for their foresight to work with us on this bid, which may result in some of the potential stars of 2023 featuring in regional Victoria just two years prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup on our shores.

“The tournament will be a wonderful opportunity for our future stars to showcase their talent in front of friends and family. Football is a global game and we want to create more opportunities for our communities, particularly in regional Australia, to see international matches and connect with the game.”

As well as further cementing the region's status as the regional sporting capital of the nation, a successful bid to host international sport next year would be a huge boost for Greater Shepparton's economy as it looks to recover from a coronavirus-affected year.

“Council is very excited to partner with FFA to bid for such a prestigious international women’s tournament,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“Securing an event of such calibre would be a real coup for Australia and our region.

“Our community has a proud football history and it would be great for the promotion of the sport in Australia and so inspiring to see our country’s best junior women footballers go up against Asia’s best, in our own backyard at the Shepparton Sports City precinct.

“As the health and safety of our community is the number one priority, if Greater Shepparton were awarded this tournament council will work closely together with FFA to monitor the Chief Health Officer’s directions and government restrictions in the lead up to the 2021 event.

“Local businesses in our visitor economy are doing it tough right now and if the tournament is secured and safe to go ahead it would be a real boost to our business community.”

Latest articles

AFL

Far-fetched Coniglio talk is wrong: Giants

Leon Cameron says speculation about Stephen Coniglio has been far fetched, with the GWS coach also defending Aidan Corr’s departure from the AFL club’s hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagle Yeo in struggle for finals fitness

Even if star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is able to return for the AFL finals, there are doubts as to whether he will have his trademark explosiveness.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Longmire lauds Papley’s Swans commitment

Sydney forward Tom Papley has committed to the AFL club beyond this season and coach John Longmire says the 24-year-old’s call is a massive boost to the Swans.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Piastri party begins after being crowned Formula 3 world champion

Oscar Piastri was leaving nothing to chance after a drama-filled weekend across the final round of the Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship season. Despite having secured the title as he turned the final corner on the last lap of his maiden...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Echuca, Rennie reappoint coaches

Echuca will return to the football field next year with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves, with Leo Tenace hoping to lead the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna cricket product continues to shine for Warwickshire

One of the Goulburn Valley’s premier cricket exports continues to shine in the United Kingdom. Ryan Sidebottom showcased the best of his skills this week during Warwickshire’s County cricket contest against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Although the game...

Aydin Payne