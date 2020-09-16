Katandra, Tungamah moving back to Picola league

5370537724001

The Picola District Football Netball League will be expanding next season after it agreed to take Katandra and Tungamah back on board for the 2021 season.

The league tonight announced the two Murray league clubs would be admitted back into the league they departed at the beginning of 2018, following extensive consultation between current clubs, AFL Victoria, Netball Victoria, AFL Goulburn Murray and the two clubs.

The league will remain as a single, 15-team competition, as opposed to the two-conference system operating before 2018.

"The PDFNL would like to acknowledge and thank all parties, particularly AFLGM’s Jamie Macri for their support and assistance," the statement read.

"Both clubs are valued past members of the PDFNL and all parties look forward to the partnerships continuing."

More to come.