Sport

Katandra, Tungamah moving back to Picola league

By Alex Mitchell

1 of 1

The Picola District Football Netball League will be expanding next season after it agreed to take Katandra and Tungamah back on board for the 2021 season.

The league tonight announced the two Murray league clubs would be admitted back into the league they departed at the beginning of 2018, following extensive consultation between current clubs, AFL Victoria, Netball Victoria, AFL Goulburn Murray and the two clubs.

The league will remain as a single, 15-team competition, as opposed to the two-conference system operating before 2018.

"The PDFNL would like to acknowledge and thank all parties, particularly AFLGM’s Jamie Macri for their support and assistance," the statement read.

"Both clubs are valued past members of the PDFNL and all parties look forward to the partnerships continuing."

More to come.

Latest articles

News

Big wheels rolling on MOVE

Big wheels have started to roll on Shepparton’s Museum of Vehicle Evolution, with the first sods turned on the $5.35 million project at Emerald Bank, Kialla on Wednesday, September, 16. Representing three of the project’s funding streams...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton arts moving out of Covid

Community arts have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, with performance spaces and galleries left silent and empty for months. For the past seven weeks, a series of Zoom discussion forums has been co-ordinated by Shepparton Festival creative...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Piastri party begins after being crowned Formula 3 world champion

Oscar Piastri was leaving nothing to chance after a drama-filled weekend across the final round of the Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship season. Despite having secured the title as he turned the final corner on the last lap of his maiden...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Tallygaroopna cricket product continues to shine for Warwickshire

One of the Goulburn Valley’s premier cricket exports continues to shine in the United Kingdom. Ryan Sidebottom showcased the best of his skills this week during Warwickshire’s County cricket contest against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Although the game...

Aydin Payne
Sport

State league exports | Rokahr kicks game-winner

A last-gasp goal from Nik Rokahr kept Norwood’s South Australian National Football League finals hopes alive on Saturday. Showing genuine ice in his veins, the Shepparton champion picked the 26-minute mark of the final quarter to step up to the...

Alex Mitchell