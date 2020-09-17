Tungamah and Katandra react to PD move

Sustaining their clubs for generations to come was the core reason behind Tungamah and Katandra moving back to the Picola District Football Netball League.

While both felt the need to depart when the league did not affiliate with AFL Goulburn Murray at the start of 2018, each club is now more than satisfied with its move back to the league after a 30-month hiatus.

Tungamah president Josh Buerckner said it made all the sense in the world to move back to the league.

“I reckon it's great for us, great for our long-term sustainability,” Buerckner said.

“Our junior program was probably just a little bit out of its depth in the Murray league, in both football and netball. We just wanted to get back somewhere our kids can be competitive and have a bit of success.

“It's just a better fit for our club, we're a farming community, a small town, we should be competing against other small towns. For that reason, the Picola league is the perfect fit and we're very happy.”

Buerckner acknowledged relationships had needed to be mended before the club could once again be a functioning part of the league.

“Absolutely, we've had to start building relationships again,” he said.

“I took over as president at the end of last year and this has been of our doing. We've had a little group working on it, it's been a long process but well worthwhile.

“It's a great feeling to be back in, but we need to keep building momentum in all facets, football and netball, junior and senior.

“We feel we're relatively well positioned, we've got a really strong committee and we think more guys will want to come to the club now we're back in the Picola league.”

Meanwhile, Katandra president Corey Wilson said in a statement on the club's Facebook page he was excited to be moving back.

“The committee recently voted unanimously to once again investigate a possible return to the PDFNL and compete at a district level following our unsuccessful attempt last year,” he wrote.

“There is still a lot of work to do before we are once again competing against our northern neighbours, but this is a significant step in ensuring the long term sustainability of our club post-COVID.

“Katandra FNC has faced a lot of challenges over the last four years, but it is a testament to the resilience of everyone involved at Katandra that we continue to show great leadership within our community during such times.”