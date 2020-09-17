Sport

Burnanga Indigenous Fishing Club receives $15,000 grant

By Brayden May

Burnanga Indigenous Fishing Club president Corey Walker.

Victoria's first indigenous fishing club is set to take its cultural education and traditional fishing knowledge across the state.

Burnanga Indigenous Fishing Club has been awarded a $15,000 grant to build a customised tandem trailer to help with its desire to spread its knowledge across Victoria when it is safe to do so.

The club has more than 30 members and is named after Burnanga, which means cod in the traditional language of the Yorta Yorta people.

Club president Corey Walker said the funding was a major boost at a difficult time.

“The club will host a variety of activities such as fishing days, competitions, guided tours and community events infused with authentic local Aboriginal cultural knowledge,” he said.

“Burnanga is about strengthening connection to country and Aboriginal culture.

“By doing this we will improve mental health, decrease social isolation and educate the wider community about customary practices.”

Victorian Fisheries Authority freshwater fisheries manager Anthony Forster said he was pleased to award the funding to the club.

Stockings of native fish such as Murray cod across Victoria have hit record numbers thanks to the government’s $35 million Target One Million plan and a commitment to increase fish stocking to 10 million fish annually by 2022.

Last summer more than two million cod were stocked in Victorian waters, in addition to more than two million golden perch and nearly 350,000 silver perch.

The Victorian Fisheries Authority, which is administering the grant, is also reaching out to indigenous communities as part of a review of its Aboriginal Fishing Strategy, available at vfa.vic.gov.au/aboriginal-fishing

