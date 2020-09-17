Sport

Calls to ease restrictions on sport in Victoria

By Brayden May

Let them play: Regional Sport Victoria is calling on the government to ease restrictions on sport.

1 of 1

Regional Sport Victoria is calling on the Andrews Government to allow all sport — contact and non-contact — for adults as soon as possible.

Under the current road map towards COVID-normal, contact sport for those over the age of 18 may not return until late November.

But Regional Sport Victoria chair Felicity Williams is further calling on the government to separate areas with low case numbers to metropolitan Melbourne.

“While we appreciate the complex challenges associated with a global pandemic, there needs to be some common sense applied,” Williams said.

“Under the current plan, anyone above the age of 18 will not be able to participate in contact community sport, unless Melbourne has reached the final stage, which is foreshadowed to be late November.

“This means no AFL, no netball, no basketball … basically any sport that involves physical contact will be off limits for adults living in regional Victoria.

"Regional Sport Victoria have held more than 500 conversations with regional sporting clubs around the state, as a temperature check and to offer support in any way we can.

“We are hearing loud and clear that due to limited social connection, clubs are deeply concerned about the psychological welfare of their members.

“As the peak body for sport in regional Victoria, we share this concern and urge the Victorian Government to continue the separation of regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne into the final phase of the road map.”

And Williams believes further segregation should occur if needed.

She said areas should be assessed under the existing five regional areas of Barwon South West, Gippsland, Grampians, Hume, and Loddon Mallee as defined by the Victorian Government’s Regional Partnership areas.

“Given the vast geography of Victoria, ‘ring fencing’ or zoning across regional Victoria can be much more successful when compared to metropolitan Melbourne,” Williams said.

“One case in Geelong should not impact on communities in Mildura, and vice-versa. We want to see a health first approach balanced with some common sense guidelines, so that we can return to sport in a safe and time appropriate manner.

“Our network of nine Regional Sports Assemblies will continue advocating to government regarding the specific needs of our regional sporting communities so that the return to sport is safe for everyone.”

More sport news

Sutherland arrives at the Echuca United nest

Blair Christie's golf career on hold

Youth Premier League cancelled

Latest articles

AFL

AFL GF ticket boost for club members

The AFL has frozen ticket prices for the 2020 finals series and will allocate more than half the grand final tickets to members of the competing clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Slim AFL finals hopes not on Giants’ minds

GWS defender Nick Haynes says they can’t afford to think about their slim AFL finals hopes when they hunt a final-round victory over St Kilda.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Traditional AFL season format the 2021 aim

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is planning for each club to play 22 matches during the 2021 home-and-away season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Katandra, Tungamah moving back to Picola league

The Picola District Football Netball League will be expanding next season after it agreed to take Katandra and Tungamah back on board for the 2021 season. The league tonight announced the two Murray league clubs would be admitted back into the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Piastri party begins after being crowned Formula 3 world champion

Oscar Piastri was leaving nothing to chance after a drama-filled weekend across the final round of the Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship season. Despite having secured the title as he turned the final corner on the last lap of his maiden...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Football news - Kyabram adds more star-power

“He’s a very athletic type and we are naturally pleased he has decided to join us. The good part is that he will be able to train with us,” Bombers co-coach Brad Edwards told the Kyabram Free Press

Tyler Maher