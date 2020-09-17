Super2 series back on Bathurst books after initial cancellation

Is it on? Is it off? That was the question being asked this week about the Super2 series appearance at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

After the second-tier competition was dropped from the the great race's program last week, it seems Supercars has reversed its decision and given the series the green light to attend the October 15-18 event.

Earlier this week, www.speedcafe.com reported the initial cancellation had been made due to the reluctance of at least two Victorian-based teams to contest the event.

In a statement from Supercars, the costs of quarantining was also cited as a major factor in cancelling the race, with competitors having to foot the bill for a fortnight in hotel quarantine.

“Supercars would like to advise all Dunlop Super2 teams that unfortunately the category won’t be attending this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” the statement read.

“Due to the various COVID-19 border closures, it was agreed that the costs associated with mandatory quarantine periods before and after the event were too excessive for a large number of entrants in the category.”

But after further consultation with Super2 organisers and teams this week, an email has been sent advising teams that the round is back on.

“Following category consultation Supercars have reversed the decision and will be conducting a round at the upcoming Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” read a Supercars email to Super2 and Super3 team owners.

For Benalla's Zak Best, the rookie driver welcomed the news of Super2's return, posting to Facebook: "Beyond excited to get back behind the wheel and especially at Bathurst.”

Initially, Best was hoping to ring in his 19th birthday scaling the heights of Mount Panorama.

But a change to the Supercars Championship schedule — the Bathurst 1000 was delayed by one week — means Best is looking at a birthday spent under strict border quarantine.

Despite the disruptions, Best's eyes are firmly set on this next race.

He said he was continuing to put in the hard yards with all his preparation, and had been able to maintain his training schedule under stage three restrictions in Benalla, with workouts up to three times a week.

Only two rounds of the Super2 series have been held this year, the first in Adelaide in February and the second in Sydney in July.

Best currently ranks ninth in the championship standings on points.