Football news - Kyabram adds more star-power

Kyabram has added more class to its squad for the 2021 Goulburn Valley League season, with Echuca United's Nic Denahy joining the Bombers.

Denahy has impressed for the Eagles in Murray Football League ranks — finishing second in the club's best-and-fairest award in 2019 after winning it in 2018 — and will add even more versatility to his new side's list.

“He’s a very athletic type and we are naturally pleased he has decided to join us. The good part is that he will be able to train with us,” Bombers co-coach Brad Edwards told the Kyabram Free Press.

“We have spoken to about 70 per cent of the players and they are all on board at this stage for next season.”

It comes after Kyabram also welcomed three-time league medallist Kaine Herbert to the club earlier this year for its next campaign.

● Benalla has confirmed Jake Pallpratt will continue as senior coach in 2021.

Pallpratt signed on as coach of the Saints late last year, and was only able to take charge of a promising pre-season before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the GVL campaign.

● Finley coach Tom Doyle will also go again in 2021.

The Cats appointed Doyle ahead of the 2019 season, where they finished ninth and missed out on finals by one spot on the ladder.