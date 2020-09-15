Sport

Darcy Robinson cuts back in at Mathoura

By Brayden May

Darcy Robinson will lead Mathoura again in 2021.

Mathoura is getting on the front foot to put the disappointment of the cancelled Picola District Football Netball League season behind it.

On Sunday, the Timbercutters announced Darcy Robinson would lead the senior football team again in 2021.

With no footy played this year, Robinson said it was an easy decision to come back.

“I think the club is moving towards enjoying a strong period,” Robinson said.

“A lot of people have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes in the past few years and that is what makes you want to keep coming back.

“As disappointing as this year has been, we will be trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“The year off has given a few of our guys the opportunity to refresh and that might be really beneficial in the long run.”

Timbercutters president Andrew Pridham said he was pleased to confirm Robinson’s position which would allow the club plenty of time to plan for 2021.

“It was an easy decision on our part,” Pridham said.

“We’ve been really pleased by what Darcy has brought to the role. We want to continue building as a club because we took some big steps forward last year.

“There were good signs heading into this year and we’re hopeful of seeing them again.”

In 2019, the Timbercutters’ season came to an end at the hands of Rennie in the elimination final.

And the loss was a big indicator of where the club needed to improve its playing group.

“We feel like we’ve got a lot of guys who have played between 80 and 100 senior games,” Robinson said.

“That’s why we’re targeting players with about 150 to 200 games experience. Having players with that experience will be really beneficial for our younger guys.

“Unfortunately, we learnt the hard way in that final. Rennie’s older guys controlled the game at key times which really helped take the game away from us.

“We’re expecting to keep the majority of our playing group together including the guys we recruited for this year which is a real positive.”

While Mathoura is yet to confirm its pre-season start date, Robinson said he was likely to look back on last year’s plans.

“We thought we timed our run really well,” he said.

“We started in the second week of November and we will probably do something similar.

“Everyone is itching to get back and I can’t wait to get the boys back together.”

