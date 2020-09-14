Sport

AFL exports | round 17

By Alex Mitchell

In form: Echuca's Ollie Wines gathers the ball for the Power.

1 of 1

Finals remain on the cards for a number of the Goulburn Valley's AFL products after round 17 of the season.

Important wins for Alex Keath's Western Bulldogs and Clayton Oliver's Melbourne leave both well placed to make the eight with one game left before the post-season, also neither is guaranteed a spot yet.

Kialla's Keath and his Bulldogs teammates cruised to a comfortable win against Hawthorn on Sunday, with the key defender finding 12 disposals and six marks in the 36-point triumph.

On the other side of the result were Rennie's Daniel Howe and Benalla's Harry Morrison, the duo finding 13 and 16 disposals respectively.

The Bulldogs were seventh on the ladder at the time of writing, although Collingwood would pass them for seventh with a win last night against the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Mooroopna's Oliver had to dig deep and help his Demons grind out a thrilling five-point win against Greater Western Sydney.

Oliver had 22 disposals, seven clearances, seven tackles and some key plays to help the side get it done down the stretch.

The Demons ended the round ninth on the ladder, but a win in the final round against Essendon — a near-lock — could yet have them make the eight.

Seymour's Tom Cole will also be playing finals, having chipped in with a goal, eight disposals and four tackles in West Coast's 15-point upset of St Kilda.

Geelong was handed a major reality check as finals quickly approach, thumped by Richmond by 26 points on Friday night.

Finley's Tom Hawkins was well held, kicking just 1.2 in one of his quietest games of the season.

Moama's Lachie Schultz had a career best day as Fremantle ate North Melbourne for lunch, kicking a personal best three goals in a 64-point win.

Seymour's David Mundy also enjoyed the contest, racking up 24 possessions to once again greatly impress.

For North, Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin had 15 touches although 12 of those were handballs, while Rochester's Shaun Atley had eight disposals.

Port Adelaide feasted on the typically-deplorable Essendon in a 50-point win, with Echuca's Ollie Wines putting on a show with 28 touches and a goal.

Benalla's Tom Rockliff was also on fire with 31 disposals and a goal, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey had seven touches.

And Shepparton's Jordon Butts got to sing the Adelaide team song for the first time in his second game, with the Crows upsetting a Carlton side literally incapable of handling any sort of expectation.

As his side's lead defender, Butts had a tough day dealing with Carlton's Harry McKay, but he finished with six touches.

Latest articles

News

Positive pebble display becomes part of Shepparton’s history

A positive pebble display at Kialla Lakes spreading messages of hope and resilience during our first lockdown has become part of Greater Shepparton’s history. Kialla resident Debbie Smart, who came up with the idea, has once again brought different...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Expanded outdoor seating explored

European alfresco-style dining could be arriving in Shepparton as a way to draw more trade for hospitality.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton artist features in new First Nations online art exhibition

Indigenous Shepparton artist Troy Firebrace has been busy during isolation, creating new work for a virtual art exhibition.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Echuca, Rennie reappoint coaches

Echuca will return to the football field next year with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves, with Leo Tenace hoping to lead the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna cricket product continues to shine for Warwickshire

One of the Goulburn Valley’s premier cricket exports continues to shine in the United Kingdom. Ryan Sidebottom showcased the best of his skills this week during Warwickshire’s County cricket contest against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Although the game...

Aydin Payne