Tatura trainer knows how to Run The Show

He might only be a hobby owner-trainer, but when Tatura’s Neil Girvan gets one of his two horses to the track he is always looking to Run The Show.

Although he almost didn’t — with Run The Show — his horse who had had six starts this preparation, Girvan said he had not really been looking for another start and tossed up whether he would go.

But when he looked at the field, the distance and his horse’s improving good form, he decided to give him one last run before heading to the paddock.