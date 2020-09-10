Sport

PDFNL MVP awards

By Alex Mitchell

Razor: Deniliquin's Raymond Murphy is on track for big things after winning the PDFNL under-17 MVP.

Deniliquin Rovers’ Raymond Murphy added to his ever-growing footballing resume on Wednesday night by winning the Picola District Football Netball League's under-17 MVP award.

The emerging Rovers superstar starred in the shortened junior campaign, polling 13 votes to take the award.

He won by one vote from Berrigan's Cooper Willoughby, who finished with 12, with Zander Nash (Jerilderie, eight) and Haydn Mowat (Deni Rovers, seven) rounding out the first four.

Murphy has previously been an under-15 All-Australian, and kicked more than 100 goals in under-14 play in 2018.

The under-14 MVP brought double-delight for the Deni Rovers in more ways than one.

Cameron Wills took home the award with an impressive 11-vote season, with teammate Bobby Hall completing the one-two three votes back on eight.

Jerilderie's Ben Kennedy also got himself on the podium, grabbing a share of second with eight votes.

Berrigan's Logan Leiper finished fourth with seven votes, Brodie Park (Berrigan) and Seth Morris (Blighty) a further vote back on six.

● Netball awards brought more joy the Rovers’ way — but it was Berrigan that celebrated the under-17 MVP nod.

Saint Ruby Russell compiled an outstanding season, polling 15 votes to win the medal in impressive fashion.

Russell won by five votes from teammate Lily Sharp on 10, Rover Edwina Barclay also finishing in a share of second on 10 with her teammate Sienna Jenkins pinching fourth.

Deni's Kate Westcott picked up the under-15 MVP by three votes, finishing with 10 for her strong campaign.

Berrigan's Kate Purtill and another Rover Erika Martin were tied for second on seven votes, Blighty's Jessica Hanmer finishing fourth.

And Rover Hazel Glowery picked up the under-13 MVP award.

