Golf clubs enjoy strong number of participants

Golfers are reaching for their putters and drivers during the lock down period, as golf welcomes new fans to the sport.

Golf clubs across the region have experienced sharp increases to participation and membership sales in recent months.

With most sport not allowed, people have rushed to the lush fairways across the Goulburn Valley and Shepparton Golf Club pro Mitch McComas gave an insight into the high numbers playing at his course.

“Yeah we have had a lot of participation, we have seen plenty of people out playing during the week and on weekends,” McComas said.

“Each day we would have over 100 players and on Saturday and Sunday the numbers have been over 200 which is great.

“Golf in general has seen an uptake of participation right across Australia due to other sports not being able to continue, it's good signs for the sport.

“We are still welcoming green fee players to the course, we just advise they must book before arriving to the course.”

And Shepparton isn't the only golf club witnessing a rise in traffic on its fairways.

“We have seen an increase in membership numbers,” Mooroopna Golf Club pro Darren Rodgers said.

“The social player has joined up and we have also seen an increase in people recording and using their handicap.

“Although we aren't running competitions at the moment, we are consistently getting 140 people out on the course on Saturday which is great.

“Anyone looking to join up as a member can contact the club.”

The recent participation increase comes off the back of the gender equality program run by Golf Australia, Even Par, which targets female participation in golf.

● The participation increases come despite COVID-19 rules imposed by Golf Australia.

Face coverings must be worn at all times during a round, playing groups are limited to two players and club competitions are not allowed.

However, the governing body announced this week that from Monday, September 14, groups of more than two are allowed, as long as all players are not from more than two households.

If clubs decide to allow groups of two, Golf Australia stated the clubs must have a process in place to ensure the players reside in no more than two households.