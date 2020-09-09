Sport

Echuca, Rennie reappoint coaches

By Alex Mitchell

Back for more: Rennie's Craig Ednie will be coaching again next year.

Echuca will return to the football field next year with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby.

Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves, with Leo Tenace hoping to lead the under-18s to a third flag in four years.

Maddox said he was happy to begin work on the upcoming season.

“Getting all the coaching positions locked in gives us the opportunity to get to work straight away,” Maddox said.

“We were really happy with the direction we were going, heading into this season, so we wanted to keep those personnel around long term.

“There may be slight changes to what we had for game plan, but overall we are really happy with our direction.”

Walker, who will be 35 next year, said he had no hesitation about pulling the boots back on for another season.

“If I have learned anything in this time away it’s how much I love our football club,” Walker said.

“It’s our second home. I love training, I love having dinners with the boys and playing and coaching, and this time away has shown me just how much I truly love it.”

The club has continued its focus on its youth, with both coaches saying the retention of their under-18 program was their priority.

“We’ve had an excellent group of young players in the past few years who have claimed two flags and were well on their way to a third,” Walker said.

“Our priority was always to keep them, to make sure they were here long term, and we’ve been successful in doing so.”

● In the Picola District league, champion Rennie coach Craig Ednie has committed for a fifth - and final — season coaching the Hoppers.

Ednie, who took the Hoppers to premierships in 2017 and 2018 as well as a preliminary final in 2019, said unfinished business at the club made returning for the next season a must.

Rennie president Matt Stephens said the club was thrilled to have its legend in charge once again.

“Craig has made a massive impact at the Hoppers and we are so excited to have him and his family back next year,” Stephens said.

“Now is the time for all of us to stay safe and look out for each other, but we are so looking forward to seeing everyone in their green and white as soon as we can.”

