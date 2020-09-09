Sport

AFL exports | Mundy and Schultz defeat Oliver’s Dees

By Aydin Payne

Battle of the exports: Mooroopna export Clayton Oliver gets a kick away before Seymour product David Mundy brings him to ground. Picture: AAP

Mooroopna export Clayton Oliver and his Melbourne teammates face a difficult task to make finals after a disappointing loss on Monday.

The Dees were unable to solidify a position inside the AFL top-eight when Fremantle handed Oliver's outfit a 14-point loss.

Seymour's David Mundy and Moama's Lachie Schultz had the last laugh in the 6.11 (47) to 4.9 (33) victory at Cairns in wet conditions.

The loss leaves the Demons on 28 points — a win outside the top-eight.

Oliver was judged best afield for Melbourne and had the ball on a string.

The talented midfielder dominated the possession count and finished with 25 disposals and eight clearances.

Mundy continued his superb season, with the Freo veteran collecting 20 disposals, seven tackles and seven clearances.

Schultz missed out on scoring a goal, but racked up 12 touches, six marks and four tackles.

● Invergordon product Lachie Ash and Greater Western Sydney suffered the same fate as Melbourne.

The Giants were left shocked on Tuesday when bottom-placed Adelaide saluted by 12 points.

Ash battled strongly in defence for the Giants as the Crows held on for a gritty 8.11 (59) to 7.5 (47) win at Adelaide Oval.

The 2018 premiership Bear finished the match with 18 disposals and four marks.

Eighth-placed GWS takes on Melbourne on Saturday night at the Gabba in a do-or-die clash.

● Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin has been rewarded for a standout season with selection in the AFLPA 22Under22 40-man squad.

Fans get the chance to vote for the North Melbourne midfielder to be included in the final 22-under-22 team.

The competition — now in its eighth edition — is the only fan-voted award system in the industry.

To be eligible, players must be aged 22 or under and have played a minimum of eight games this season.

Simpkin, 22, has averaged 19.8 disposals and 9.5 contested possessions this season.

He also ranks equal-sixth in the AFL for total loose ball-gets and 11th in the competition for centre bounce clearances, pressure acts and pressure points.

Voting closes September 18.

To cast your votes, head to https://22under22.com.au/

