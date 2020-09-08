Sport

Cohuna’s Treacy invited to AFL Draft Combine

By Brayden May

In the mix: Josh Treacy has been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine, expected to be held later this year.

Cohuna's Josh Treacy’s dream of playing AFL football is now a step closer.

The teenager is one of 94 players who have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be held later this year.

This year’s event will look different to those previously held with each state to hold its own combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although, Victoria has been spilt into metro and country regions with no date and venue confirmed by the AFL.

Treacy will be joined by two Bendigo Pioneers teammates — Jack Ginnivan and Seamus Mitchell.

Pioneers coach Damian Truslove believes Treacy would be a welcome addition to any AFL club.

“I think Josh would thrive in an elite environment,” Truslove said.

“He’s always willing to learn and wants to do everything he can to become not just a better player but person as well.

“Any club reap the rewards if they do decide to pick him up.

“I think they might struggle to get him out of the joint after training though.”

Truslove said Treacy’s personality would help him fit right in at any club.

“He’s an outstanding person, one of the best I have come across,” he said.

“Josh was nominated as one of our co-captains alongside Jack Evans earlier in the year and that spoke volumes about where he stood in the playing group.

“He’s a very vocal leader who wants to get the best out of not just himself, but his teammates as well.

“I know he’s been training very hard during the time off at home which shows just how determined he is to be an AFL player.

“His family love their footy and they’ll be supporting him every step of the way.

“Josh is very professional and that’s going to be an important factor in where his career does go.”

In previous years, Treacy has been used as a key forward — booting 14 goals from 15 NAB League games last year.

But Truslove said he had been planning to play the Cohuna product down back if the season had have gone ahead.

“Josh played at full-back in a practice against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and performed well,” he said.

“We thought it would be a good opportunity to teach him a little bit more about the game and having that flexibility will make him appealing to a lot of clubs.

“But I think his hard-at-the-ball nature will mean he can have an impact at either end of the ground.”

