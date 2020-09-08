Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association's finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level.

Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League season, where they will umpire the games.

Wood will be umpiring his second NTFL, having impressed in his first campaign to earn a gig for the grand final.

He has also been appointed as a development coach, after last year serving as an assistant coach.

Hawes will be heading up for the first time, having been in the VFL development squad this season before the coronavirus postponement.

The duo will need to do quarantine before it can hit the fields.

● Numurkah's Josh O'Dwyer will have a new home next year. O'Dwyer will move to Geelong league club South Barwon, where father Chris won the 1995 club best-and-fairest. O'Dwyer had shifted to Shepparton United this season, playing one game before it was cancelled.

● And Picola United has added Central Murray interleague representative Jacob Barrington to its line-up for next year.

The Blues will benefit from the big body that is Barrington, able to make an impact in the ruck or as a key position player after joining from Koondrook-Barham.

His brother Corey had previously signed for the Blues.