David Hayes delivers winner on Hong Kong debut

By Alex Mitchell

Debut delight: David Hayes' first runner training back in Hong Kong was a winner.

David Hayes wasted literally no time getting back among the winners in his return to Hong Kong racing on Sunday.

Hayes’ first runner since returning to the nation for his second stint training there stormed home to deliver a striking victory, with the aplty-named Moneymore winning the $750,000 Kowloon Peak Handicap.

It turned out to be a special Father's Day for Hayes; he wore a tie belonging to late father Colin for “a bit of luck”, while son Ben Hayes delivered a winner for the Euroa-based Lindsay Park operation with Tanawool saluting at Geelong.

At Sha Tin, Moneymore ran as a $4.20 favourite and was seventh at the 400 m mark, before slashing home to grab Hayes his first winner.

And he didn't have to wait much longer to return to the winner's circle, with Metro Warrior delivering the Class Three Lantau Peak Handicap later in the day.

All in all, Hayes told Racenet it had been a smashing day, reminding the nation's passionate racing connections his team is not here to mess around.

“It’s great because reputations don’t mean much if you’re not winning,” Hayes said.

“It’s a place where if you don’t kick off with your first winner, they count them.

“To get a couple of winners on my first day was good.”

Tanawool paid a cool $10 for Ben Hayes and training partner Tom Dabernig at Geelong, the colt winning his first race at his second start.

The team came close to victory in Saturday's Atlantic Jewel Stakes at Mooney Valley, with Aidensfield running second, 0.3 lengths back from victor Night Raid.

