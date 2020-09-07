Garry Jacobson has decent round in Townsville

Four straight weekends of racing have come to an end for Shepparton's Garry Jacobson, with the V8 driver showing some impressive signs through the Townsville SuperSprint.

Jacobson finished 15th, 17th and 20th in the three 39-lap races, ending the round 19th in the championship with three rounds left to run.

With the coronavirus lay-off ensuring the congested back half of the year, Jacobson said finishing the season's most gruelling stretch was a relief for all involved.

“We now have a weekend off which the crew is very happy about, I think everybody is pretty tired after the past four weekends,” Jacobson said.

“That’s our last weekend done of four race weekends in a row and the cars are looking a little tired. The focus is now on Tailem Bend.

“We will go and give the cars a bit of a birthday at the workshop where everything is a lot easier to maintain, service and get ready for the next round.”

He began the weekend with what would be his best result, jumping five positions from his grid position of 20th to take 15th.

And things looked even brighter throughout Sunday's opening race, plonking his Holden 14th on the grid before jumping to 12th in the opening stages.

But a pit mishap cost him the chance to push on in search of a top-10 finish.

“As for our pace this weekend, we improved it for Sunday getting 14th in qualifying for race 23, however, missed out on doing a lap in the next qualifying session,” he said.

“For the race, we actually gained two spots off the start line where we were able to hold our own in 12th. When it came time to pit, there was an issue with one of the wheel nuts, meaning we lost some time.

“It was a weekend of lost opportunities, but I think the pace actually came back to us unlike Saturday. This is comforting and has given me some confidence as we head to The Bend.”

Another double-header awaits Jacobson and his Supercar peers when they hit Tailem Bend for the September 19-20 round, backing up a week later on September 26-27.

The season will then wrap up with the time-honoured Bathurst 1000 on October 18.