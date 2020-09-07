Sport

Piastri returns to championship lead after chaotic race weekend

By Aydin Payne

Back in top spot: Oscar Piastri regained the Formula Three championship lead at the weekend. Picture: Oscar Piastri Racing.

1 of 1

Oscar Piastri has regained the championship lead in the Formula Three championship after he traversed a chaotic race weekend.

Piastri — who has strong family ties to Shepparton — enjoyed the highs and lows of motor racing in round eight of the championship.

In his two races at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, Piastri finished third in the opener on Saturday, followed by a retirement in race two on Sunday.

The Prema racing driver started 15th on the grid and worked his way brilliantly to third in race one and snatched the lead off his teammate Logan Sargeant — who finished 26th following a spin out.

Following race one, Piastri spoke to fiaformula3.com about the exhilarating experience.

“It was definitely a lot of fun,” Piastri said.

“Obviously, qualifying 12th yesterday and then getting a three-place penalty which I felt like I didn't deserve — I wasn't super happy coming into today.

“This result definitely changes those emotions. From 15th on the grid, I don't think I really could have done much more than that.”

Piastri also touched on the championship tussle with his main rival.

The 19-year-old said he kept an eye on the standings throughout the first race.

“I think, when I was starting 15th and Logan was fifth, it's quite hard to not look at that, but after a few laps I could see that I was only a few cars behind him,” he said.

“I was confident that I could get him . . . the gap is eight points, or something like that, so it's definitely not over at all.

“We saw today how quickly it can change.”

And change it did.

The second race of the weekend left fans bewildered and stunned.

Sitting eight points clear of Sargeant heading into race two, Piastri worked his way to fourth and was destined to extend his grip on the standings.

But a rear clip from Clément Novalak on the first turn forced Piastri to spin 180 degrees.

Which left Sargeant, who started the race in 26th, in sixth spot and set to reclaim the championship lead.

However, Sargeant would later come together with fellow teammate Frederik Vesti and the pair ended up retiring from the race — which put Piastri back in top spot.

To rub more salt into the wounds of Piastri, the Australian was handed a five-place grid-drop for race one of round nine, after stewards found he forced an opponent off the track in race two.

Despite all the drama of the weekend, Piastri walked away from Monza on 160 points.

It sets up an enticing end to the season, with the final two races to be contested at Mugello this weekend.

Latest articles

Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger Wildtrak

FORD RANGER WILDTRAK 2015, turbo diesel, auto, Sav Nav, reverse camera. Reg: 1FB-7UO, $45,990. Darryl Twitt Ford (03) 5822 5822 LMCT: 9883

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Holden VF Storm SV6

HOLDEN VF STORM SV6 2015, 6 speed manual, cruise, blindspot monitoring, rear camera, factory Sat Nav, body kit, alloys, 1 Local Owner. Reg: ACD-271, $24,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger XL PXII

FORD RANGER XL PXII 2016, auto, turbo diesel, ARB steps, ARB canopy, alloy wheels, towbar, rear camera, 2x4, good work ute. Reg: 1SI-9IX, $31,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Vale David Fox - The definition of a ‘football personality’

JR always sung Foxy’s praises for his work behind the microphone as well, and the duo snared plenty of accolades along the way at One FM, with the Shepparton News and their various incarnations of the Foxy and JR Footy Show

Tyler Maher
Sport

Football news | State league exports, locals to head north

The 2018 Shepparton premiership winner also collected four clearances and four inside 50s in a best afield effort that continues his terrific season

Aydin Payne
Sport

Details for the funeral of David Fox

David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream. With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability...

Shepparton News