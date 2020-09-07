AFL exports | rounds 15 and 16

A number of district products seem firmly in the premiership window after Port Adelaide cruised to victory against North Melbourne in round 16 AFL action.

Katamatite's Tom Clurey, Echuca's Ollie Wines, Benalla's Tom Rockliff and Deniliquin's Todd Marshall were all in the line-up as the Power put away the Kangaroos by 36 points, assuring they would finish the round a game clear on top of the ladder.

Wines looked genuinely dangerous with 30 disposals, two goals, and seven clearances, while Rockliff was also prolific with 30 touches and nine tackles.

Marshall found the ball eight times, while defensive pillar Clurey had four disposals.

Elsewhere, Finley's Tom Hawkins continued his remarkable season as his Geelong side beat up on a deplorable Essendon team by 66 points.

Hawkins kicked four goals, found the ball 17 times and took eight marks in a wonderful display.

Euroa's Will Hayes and Kialla's Alex Keath had parts to play as the Western Bulldogs beat West Coast in a two-point thriller to further their finals claims.

Hayes had nine disposals and Keath had eight, while Seymour's Tom Cole kicked a late goal to give the Eagles a sniff.

Not even another huge game from Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver could prevent Melbourne from suffering an upset loss to Sydney in a blow to its finals chances in midweek round 15 action.

The former Cat had 26 disposals, eight tackles and eight clearances, but the Demons were stunned by the Swans, losing by 21 points.

Invergordon's Lachie Ash tied his career-high mark for disposals in GWS’ narrow win against Carlton on Thursday night.

Ash had 15 touches and three tackles as the Giants held on to win by nine points, his side ending the weekend in the top eight as a result.

Fremantle could not stay with a powerful Richmond side, losing by 27 points as Seymour's David Mundy and Moama's Lachie Schultz combined for 25 touches.

And Euroa's Jamie Elliott impressed with increased midfield time in Collingwood's eight-point loss to Brisbane, with 15 disposals and a goal.