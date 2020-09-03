Sport

AFS Shepparton Cup cancelled for this year

By Shepparton News

AFS Shepparton Cup cancelled: Shepparton Junior Soccer Association's Joel Eziokwu and Dandenong City's Levi Van De Rheede will have to wait for next year to take part in AFS Shepparton Cup action once more.

One of the largest tournaments in the region has joined the list of cancelled events this year.

The Australian Football Skool Shepparton Cup — which has taken place in Shepparton for the past six years — will not be held this spring.

The junior competition — which last year brought more than 3000 participants to Greater Shepparton — will look to return next year.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the latest Victorian restrictions including lockdowns in metropolitan Melbourne have had a direct impact on the ability to plan for events, competitions and programs and with no clear direction on when restrictions will be lifted we have decided to cancel this year’s event,” tournament director Rolando Navas said.

“We are committed to hosting the event next year in Shepparton and continue our strong relationship with the Greater Shepparton City Council for many years to come.”

Almost 300 teams took to the pitch last year in the AFS Shepparton Cup.

“Greater Shepparton has hosted the major event for six years now and we value the long term partnership we have with the AFS organisers and seeing the event continue to grow over the years,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“It is important we focus on the health and safety of our community and visitors and although we cannot accommodate the competition this year, we hope to see it return in 2021.”

