Sport

Brereton named as coach of state 17-and-under netball side

By Aydin Payne

State coach: Shepparton's A-grade coach Tracey Brereton has been named the head coach of the Victorian 17-and-under netball side for next year's National Netball Championships.

Shepparton's Tracey Brereton has added another achievement to her long list of netball coaching credentials.

Brereton has been named as the head coach of the Victorian 17-and-under side that will contest next year's National Netball Championships.

On Tuesday, Netball Victoria made the announcement that Brereton would take the reins of the state side.

Netball Australia is yet to make a decision on when or where the championships will be held.

Despite the date and location not being locked in, Brereton said she was looking forward to being involved with the state team.

“It’s exciting to be involved with the Victorian state team, and it’s exciting being involved with the great young talent,” Brereton said.

Next year's edition of the National Netball Championships won't be the first time Brereton has graced the major event.

The distinguished netball mentor has been involved as a player and in 2013, helped the 17-and-under side claim the title as an assistant coach.

Brereton said the preparation for the championships might be different to previous years due to COVID-19, however, she was confident of building a successful outfit.

“It might be a different-looking build up to what we’ve been used to in the past with the challenges COVID has thrown at us,” she said.

“But we’re a strong netball state and I’ve got no doubt that we can build and put together a really strong 17-and-under outfit.”

As always, there will be district talent putting their hand up for selection in the 17-and-under and 19-and-under lineups.

Echuca's Claudia Mawson was destined to represent Victoria in the 19-and-under squad at this year's cancelled championships.

With coronavirus restrictions limiting talent identification events, netballers who wish to be considered for state selection are urged to self-nominate online.

Aydin Payne
