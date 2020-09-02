Sport garners more support

Local sporting clubs in Greater Shepparton can apply for a new state government funding initiative.

Round one of the 2020-21 Sporting Club Grants Program is open, with the funds expected to assist in the purchase of sports uniforms and equipment, improve the capacity and accessibility of Victorian clubs and other community sport and recreation organisations, and increase the skills of coaches, officials and managers.

Clubs can apply for grants under three categories, including;

● Uniforms or Equipment: Grants up to $1000 to purchase uniforms or equipment, including first aid equipment, essential for participation.

● Skill Development: Grants to improve the skills of organisation members by providing training for coaches, officials, administration staff and management committees. Up to $2000 for individual organisations and up to $5000 for leagues/associations.

● Organisation Operational Capacity: Grants up to $5000 to improve the operational effectiveness and efficiency of organisations through strategic planning or, to increase community participation through accessible sport and active recreation opportunities such as pilot programs.

Applications under round one of the program will close at 11.59 pm on September 29, before outcomes are announced in December.

It is recommended clubs and organisations read the guidelines before applying, as changes have been made from previous rounds.

The guidelines, application forms and further information can be found at sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/sporting-club-grants-program, with clubs able to apply even if they received recent COVID-19 Short Term Survival funding.

Round two of the grants will be open from late January next year.