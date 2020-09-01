Wade to return as Blues’ A grade coach

Tongala has locked down its A-grade netball coach for next year, with Paige Wade again to take the helm.

The Blues announced their decision late last week to reappoint Wade, who was given the role for the cancelled 2020 Murray Netball League season.

It has the club confirm its two most senior positions for the upcoming season following senior football coach Jordan Souter's reappointment last week.

Wade said she was excited to begin preparation for the new season as soon as the club was allowed to under COVID-19 restrictions.

“The club really wanted to get the role sorted quickly,” Wade said.

“I've been involved in a number of other roles with the club in the past and one thing I have learnt in that time is how much of a bonus it is to have your coaches on board early.

“It gives you the opportunity to start your planning, figure out what you need to do for the team and what will benefit the club going forward, so I was really happy to accept the role and to get started on our preparation for 2021.”

There were high hopes around Tongala going into this season that a new-look group would produce a strong result and Wade says that feeling remains.

“We've kept pretty close in the time we have been away from the club,” she said.

“The majority of the playing group has already committed to staying with the club for 2021, which means we know what we need to bring in to further strengthen the side.

“It also means we can look at what we were doing in the pre-season, what was working and what wasn't, and use that as a basis for our planning in the next few months. We can address those minor issues, find ways to work through them and make ourselves a better netball side.”

Wade said what time the club had spent on court in pre-season would be key.

“We had a strong pre-season and everyone was in the same boat across the league in terms of having the season cancelled, so we aren't at any disadvantage there,” she said.

“We will take what we learnt, hopefully add a few new elements when we are ready to go again and hopefully come out as a really good side in the new season.”



OTHER SPORTING NEWS

Souter to return as Tongala coach in 2021

2020 Barrie Beehag called off

https://www.riverineherald.com.au/sport/2020/08/25/1537618/sport-briefs-echuca-cricket-club-unveil-another-signing