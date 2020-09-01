Sport

Wade to return as Blues’ A grade coach

By Andrew Johnston

Blue skies ahead: Tongala netball star Paige Wade will coach the Blues' A-grade outfit next year. Photo: Cath Grey

1 of 1

Tongala has locked down its A-grade netball coach for next year, with Paige Wade again to take the helm.

The Blues announced their decision late last week to reappoint Wade, who was given the role for the cancelled 2020 Murray Netball League season.

It has the club confirm its two most senior positions for the upcoming season following senior football coach Jordan Souter's reappointment last week.

Wade said she was excited to begin preparation for the new season as soon as the club was allowed to under COVID-19 restrictions.

“The club really wanted to get the role sorted quickly,” Wade said.

“I've been involved in a number of other roles with the club in the past and one thing I have learnt in that time is how much of a bonus it is to have your coaches on board early.

“It gives you the opportunity to start your planning, figure out what you need to do for the team and what will benefit the club going forward, so I was really happy to accept the role and to get started on our preparation for 2021.”

There were high hopes around Tongala going into this season that a new-look group would produce a strong result and Wade says that feeling remains.

“We've kept pretty close in the time we have been away from the club,” she said.

“The majority of the playing group has already committed to staying with the club for 2021, which means we know what we need to bring in to further strengthen the side.

“It also means we can look at what we were doing in the pre-season, what was working and what wasn't, and use that as a basis for our planning in the next few months. We can address those minor issues, find ways to work through them and make ourselves a better netball side.”

Wade said what time the club had spent on court in pre-season would be key.

“We had a strong pre-season and everyone was in the same boat across the league in terms of having the season cancelled, so we aren't at any disadvantage there,” she said.

“We will take what we learnt, hopefully add a few new elements when we are ready to go again and hopefully come out as a really good side in the new season.”


OTHER SPORTING NEWS

Souter to return as Tongala coach in 2021

2020 Barrie Beehag called off

https://www.riverineherald.com.au/sport/2020/08/25/1537618/sport-briefs-echuca-cricket-club-unveil-another-signing

Latest articles

Sport

Wade to return as Blues’ A grade coach

Tongala has locked down its A-grade netball coach for next year, with Paige Wade again to take the helm. The Blues announced their decision late last week to reappoint Wade, who was given the role for the cancelled 2020 Murray Netball League season...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

AFL exports | Wines, Rockliff lead Port Adelaide to big win

Two standout performances from Echuca’s Ollie Wines and Benalla’s Tom Rockliff highlighted a big weekend of action for the region’s AFL exports. Wines and Rockliff were Port Adelaide’s best players in the Power’s dominant 11.7 (73) to 7.5 (47)...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

Tatura Bowls Club has a history commencing about 1904 and has produced a multitude of bowlers who have been great executants of the game. Tatura local Dennis Smith won three club championships at Hill Top in 1971, 1976 and 1980 and three at the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Tungamah could still take out a title in 2020

Football leagues across Victoria remain in hibernation — but one district club is still in the running for a grand final triumph

Tyler Maher
Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premiers make shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately. On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be...

Aydin Payne