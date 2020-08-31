Steve Stroobants to lead Rochester charge again

It will be Stroobants take two at Moon Oval next year as the Rochester's new football coach finally gets a season to show what his team can do.

Steven Stroobants succeeded long-time coach James Flaherty for this Goulburn Valley League season that never was, making him twice as hungry to take his team even deeper into the finals than last year.

On Friday, August 28, Tigers president Jeff Bright confirmed Stroobants would be the man to lead the club again.

“A decision didn’t have to be made really, it all spoke for itself,” Bright said.

“I don’t think you could find a better first-year coach. Steven has done everything the club has asked of him and then some.

“During this shutdown period he has been in constant contact with the playing group and keeping them updated with everything that is happening.

“He has been really important, especially for our younger players.”

Stroobants said he was looking forward to making up for what he considers lost time.

“Unfortunately we only got one practice match earlier in the year,” Stroobants said.

“I guess one of the positives is that we get another pre-season into our younger guys so they can adapt to the rigours of senior footy.

“We spent last summer working on a new game plan and this pre-season will give us another opportunity to fine tune that.

“I'm glad most of the group has recommitted and with hopefully a couple more guys of A-grade quality we will be able to challenge the top sides including Echuca and Kyabram.”

Stroobants’ commitment to the cause goes well beyond the playing group with Bright revealing the coach had already agreed to take a pay cut for next season.

“That decision speaks a lot about Steve’s characters,” Bright said.

“And I think it sends a really important message to our playing group to say that we are all in this together.

“It’s no secret we want to be a successful club and everyone is going to have to buy in for that to happen.”

