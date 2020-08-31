Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

By Shepparton News

Runs in the family: Peter and Josh LeSueur.

Tatura Bowls Club has a history commencing about 1904 and has produced a multitude of bowlers who have been great executants of the game.
Tatura local Dennis Smith won three club championships at Hill Top in 1971, 1976 and 1980 and three at the Tatura club 1989, 1993 and 1995 as well as Champion of Champions Group 5 in 1976 and 1993.

He also dominated in numerous pairs wins particularly combining with the great Keith Warburton at Tatura. Bowler of the Year in 1985, a state representative, and a GV Hall of Famer and with 20-plus GV titles Dennis Smith may well be considered one of the greatest bowlers the Tatura township has produced.

Legend: Dennis Smith.

However, for all the top bowlers that are easily recognised by their successes, there are also other great stories of bowlers yet to fully achieve their ambitions and cement their mark.

A family dynasty of bowls success may well be created with father Peter LeSueur winning Tatura's club championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and son Josh inheriting some bowling ability as at just 18 years of age he won his first club championship at Tatura Bowls Club last year.
Yesteryear in the 1982 season a Tatura foursome of Cliff Johnson, Jim Curtis, Geoff Hicks and Keith Warburton, all individually accomplished bowlers in their own right, took out the RVBA Victorian fours championship.

Huge success: Cliff Johnson, Jim Curtis, Geoff Hicks and Keith Warburton.

Jessie Eva grew up on the bowling green having a roll at bowls at the young age of 12, encouraged by her grandmother Betty Roberts.

At 15 in the 2000 pennant season Jessie won Tatura's club championship and followed up with championship wins in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

Coached by Geoff Sutcliffe in 2004, Jessie took out the GV Champion of Champions.

Teen star: Jessie Eva.

The year 2000 was a big year for Jessie as she was the Under-18 Singles runner-up and was a silver medallist in the National Under-18 titles and also went on to represent Australia internationally.
Tatura, a producer of champion bowlers.

— John Crilly

