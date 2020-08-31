Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

5370537724001

Tatura Bowls Club has a history commencing about 1904 and has produced a multitude of bowlers who have been great executants of the game.

Tatura local Dennis Smith won three club championships at Hill Top in 1971, 1976 and 1980 and three at the Tatura club 1989, 1993 and 1995 as well as Champion of Champions Group 5 in 1976 and 1993.

He also dominated in numerous pairs wins particularly combining with the great Keith Warburton at Tatura. Bowler of the Year in 1985, a state representative, and a GV Hall of Famer and with 20-plus GV titles Dennis Smith may well be considered one of the greatest bowlers the Tatura township has produced.