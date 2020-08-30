Payney’s Punt | Benalla races preview

Racing returns to the stunning Benalla racecourse on Tuesday in what shapes up to be a cracking day.

After a disastrous Memsie Stakes day at Caulfield, Payney's Punt has decided to drop back to country level and get some form under our belt.

Because we aren't known as the kings of country maiden races for nothing, even if that is self-titled.

All jokes aside, let's get stuck into the nine-race card.

The rail is in its true position and expect the track to be a Good 4 or Soft 5.

If you do decide to follow our preview, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 1 pm — Maiden (2046 m)

In the first it's a battle between Takatoka (3) and Slipintothis (2). The former should look to lead in what will be a slow pace. The Mick Kent-trained gelding has three-consecutive placings — two of those on heavy ground. Has not missed a place in four starts. Is fourth-up here and should be in good nick to win. Patrick Payne's Slipintothis has finished third from his two starts and steps up to this trip for first time. Flashed home last start on a Heavy 8, but gave the winner too much head start. Can't see either of these two lose.

Top tip: Takatoa (W) or quinella 2 and 3

Race 2. 1.30 pm — Maiden (1106 m)

A tricky race to gauge, with six making their debut here. Akaka Falls (1) grabs the favourite badge after a great debut performance. Flashed home to finish second beaten a nose and the race-day experience is a benefit. Rock Of Kryptonite (7) placed second when fresh last start over 1000 m. An extra 100 m should help and strips fitter here. This Mick Price runner finished sixth in the Group Three Chairman's Stakes in February behind the promising Mildred. Might not give them a look in if Damian Lane can find the lead.

Top tip: Rock Of Kryptonite

Race 3. 2 pm — Maiden (1106 m)

A big field welcomes us in the third and it's another tough race to analyse. Another six are on debut, but the market has come in for Ethekwini (4) and Bella Royale (1). The former chased hard and grabbed a terrific second on debut over 1000 m. The latter maps to lead here and returns after a 17-week spell. Finished second on debut and is a strong chance today. Both have copped wide barriers, the only query. Sahara Song (11) resumes here and looks to want firm ground. Damian Lane back in the saddle after steering this filly to a strong second. Bombay Rocket (2) has drawn the rails and weight claim will help. Is third-up today and after improving each run this prep, expect a strong showing. Watch the market on Lindsay Park's Jeehaan (5), no official trials to go off.

Top tip: Bombay Rocket EW

Race 4. 2.30 pm — Maiden (1406 m)

Speed to come from the outside in Kiani (14) and the inside barrier from Moving Day (8). And that's the two that map to race well. Kiani is the favourite and rightfully so. Finished third on debut over 1000 m and then missed out last start to Jenni's Rainbow over 1100 m. Both of those have been on synthetic so the firmer the ground gets today the better. Moving Day has drawn the barriers and is third-up here. Gets another chance at 1400 m. Anthemic (10) looks a chance at nice odds. Is third-up today and stays at this trip.

Top tip: Kiani

Race 5. 3 pm — Maiden (1406 m)

Expect to see Cliff's Boy and Encumbrance push forward, with Midnight Rambler (11) and Azaly (10) to work across from the widest barriers. Tom Dabernig's and Ben Hayes’ Azaly resumes today after 20 weeks and drops back to a more favourable level. A rise in weight and wide draw a concern. Midnight Rambler is another that will enjoy a drop in grade. Keep an eye on the market with Star Stock (12), no public jump outs and is on debut.

Top tip: Azaly

Race 6. 3.30 pm — BM58 (1406 m)

Expect Jet Jackson and Chas Marlow to roll forward from the inside, with Tyche Goddess (12) to try and push up from the wide barrier. Tyche Goddess won easy on debut at this trip but as always, wide barrier is a genuine concern. Kaarchi (5) should get a good run from barrier five behind the leaders. Finished two lengths off the winner last start and Billy Egan should position the mare nicely. Bit of value in Saint Peter (1). Gets a nice weight claim and should find a nice run behind the leaders. Resumes today and has placed fresh before.

Top tip: Kaarchi

Race 7. 4 pm — BM64 (1606 m)

Out to a mile in the seventh and expect a slow pace to be set. Kipketer (7) will push forward and race on the speed. Ran second two runs back on synthetic and loves racing on good ground. Joyous Gard (6) won on debut at Tatura, but rises in class here. Will be working home late. Contrition (4) resumes after 20 weeks and drops considerably in grade. Last start finished a disappointing 11th in the Group One Australian Oaks. Has a 2:1-1-0 record when fresh and at $8, looks an each-way steal. Criminal (12) might get too far back from the wide barrier, but will be flashing home late.

Top tip: Contrition EW

Race 8. 4.30 pm — BM58 (1106 m)

A difficult task in the penultimate race. They will set a fast pace, with Sasayuri (4) and Red Octane (3) to fight for the lead from Smokin’ Salmon (6) who returns from a spell. Sasayuri is the highest rated runner, and resumes after 23 weeks in the paddock. Has a great first-up record 7:1-1-2 and will be fighting it out at the end. Red Octane loves it at this track/distance. Racing fresh here today and has placed fresh before. Weight claim helps considerably. Expect Kissee Mee (11) to put in a strong effort. Sly Samba Deer (5) won last start at Tatura and has won twice at Benalla before.

Top tip: Red Octane EW

Race 9. 5 pm — BM58 (1206 m)

Should be a fast run race, with Thunderbolt Two (5) and Duke of Magnus (7) pushing up from the inside barrier. The former ran on strongly to place last start and is third-up here today. Has placed twice from three attempts when third-up. Has drawn the inside barrier and should conserve some energy. Punters going one out in the last leg of the quaddie will be hoping that Sig Positano (2) can get the chocolates. Patty Payne and Billy Egan combine, formidable duo. Ran third last start on heavy ground, but rises in weight. Wide barrier does not help.

Top tip: Thunderbolt Two

Best of the day

When: Tuesday

Where: Benalla

Race 2: Rock Of Kryptonite (7)