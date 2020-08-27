AFL Goulburn Murray reduces salary cap

Salary caps for football leagues aligned with AFL Goulburn Murray will be cut next year.

With the expected revenue impact to clubs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AFL Goulburn Murray has lowered the Allowable Player Payment (APP) limits.

The reductions follow the cutting of salary caps across metropolitan and country leagues in Victoria.

For next season, the Goulburn Valley League will have its APP reduced from $175,000 to $125,000, while the Murray Football League has been trimmed to $100,000 — down from $140,000.

Picola District Football League will have its salary cap lowered from $105,000 to $90,000.

Meanwhile, Kyabram District Football League has been cut from $85,000 to $75,000.

These APP reductions finalised by the AFL Goulburn Murray Commission are hoped to remove the burden of fundraising by club volunteers and allow them to plan for future seasons with financial stability and viability.

AFL Goulburn Murray regional manager Jamie Macri highlighted the benefits of reducing the salary caps.

“2020 has been an extraordinary year for football and netball,” Macri said.

“Salary cap changes will greatly benefit tireless club volunteers who are significant contributors to the game.

“Die-hard supporters see this as an opportunity to recreate old rivalries where the game was played for the love of the club and the community.

“Others see it as a way to create some certainty in ensuring the future viability of their clubs.

“Whatever the reasons, the implementation of a reduction in Allowable Player Payments is a necessity in these tough times that can only benefit our great game and our communities.”

All four district leagues voiced their agreement to the new changes.

KDL president Fraser Kerrins led the way and said the league supported the changes to its salary cap and to neighbouring leagues as well.

“Bringing the salary cap down assists in reducing the pressure on volunteers in raising funds to remain competitive,” Kerrins said.

“The KDL wholly supports the reduction in our salary cap and that of our neighbouring leagues.

“Our clubs can now focus on the retention and recruitment of playing groups for the 2021 season.”

GVL president David Roff highlighted the tough challenge of the past five months and said the reduction in the APP would assist clubs.

“The 2020 non-season has been a significant challenge and, although we are not yet sure what 2021 will look like, a reduction in the salary cap in 2021 will assist clubs to improve their sustainability,” Roff said.

Roff's MFL counterpart Julie Walsh reiterated his point of having sustainability for clubs in the league.

“The Murray Football League is all about our clubs and communities and ensuring our clubs can continue to be strong,” Walsh said.

“It is good to see movement toward a sustainable approach that is unified across the state and has a long-term application.”

Meanwhile, PDFL president Denis Brooks said the cross-border league was happy to play its role in reducing stress on clubs.

“(The league) is more than happy to play its role in reducing the pressure on our country communities and supports the reductions in salary caps for all football competitions throughout Victoria,” Brooks said.