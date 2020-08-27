Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend's washout at Moonee Valley.

Fortunately for us mugs at Payney's Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery.

But tomorrow is another day and in the words of colourful AFL commentator Brian Taylor, "Boy, oh boy, wowee".

The first Group One race of the Victorian season greets racing enthusiasts tomorrow, the Memsie Stakes.

A salivating 10-race card is before us and fingers crossed the punting gods are kind.

Expect a Soft 5 or Good 4 surface and the rail in its true position.

If you are powering up your odds and redeeming bonus bets tomorrow, please remember to gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 11.45 am — Hcp (2400 m)

A tricky staying race the opener, with speed to come from outside barriers. Tavirun (4) won two back and was beaten last start by in-form horses Mahamedeis and Polly Grey. Has a great record here 5:3-0-0 and won at only attempt at this trip. Has won five on soft tracks. Genuine queries on Persan (5) with five weeks between runs and staying at 2400 m. Is a tremendous talent, but has drawn the wide barrier and maps to lead. Mirimar (3) will want the track to remain wet, has built a handy record over this distance. Weight claim helps, but only a place hope.

Top tip: Tavirun

Race 2. 12.20 pm — BM78 (1100 m)

A bit of an easier task in the second, with all indicators aiming to Windstorm (7) winning here. The WA runner has only been beaten once in six starts and that was a runner-up finish. Is going for four straight wins and has three wins on soft ground. Weight claim helps and should find these too easy. Yet to race at 1200 m. Rulership (16) looks worthy of a dabble at $9 and is coming off a Group Three placing in the Vain Stakes. Maps to get the lead here from barrier two and Damian Lane retains the ride. We all know Caulfield can be a leader/on-pace paradise so Rulership can sneak in.

Top tip: Windstorm

Race 3. 12.55 pm — BM90 (1400 m)

Wide-open affair, but when the bookies have no clue who wins — it's time to fill the pockets. Danny O'Brien-trained mare Paradee (11) looks a smart type and has three wins from seven races. Has drawn barrier 11, but the inside speed should allow Damian Oliver to get a nice look. Affair to Remember (14) is classy, but is at her best over longer trips. Check to see how the race pattern goes in earlier races and if any bias for leaders, look for Acting (4) and Laburnum (2) to do well. Thousand Wishes (16) can surprise at wide odds, drops 4.5 kg from last run and is in form.

Top tip: Paradee EW

Race 4. 1.30 pm — Hcp (1400 m)

A few favourites of Payney's Punt run in this. Yulong January (4) finished two lengths off Home Of The Brave last start when resuming. Rates highly second-up with two wins from three attempts. Is red-hot at this distance and has a 9:5-2-0 record. Looks a strong chance. Morrissy (8) will find this easier than the PB Lawrence Stakes (1400 m). Will lead here and be the one they need to mow down. We have a soft spot for Inn Keeper (9). Races well at Caulfield and has a 9:1-2-2 record.

Top tip: Yulong January

Race 5. 2.10 pm — Hcp (2000 m)

Look for Polly Grey (6) to be fighting it out again. Didn't get the chance to race last weekend. The Waller-trained mare finished second behind Mahamedeis last start. Goes well in wet conditions and is yet to win on Good ground. Al Galayel (4) has been racing well, rises from 1600 m here. Schabau (9) is another that missed out racing last weekend and resumes here. A dry track is a positive 9:5-2-1. Has won and placed first-up before which is a tick, and has a 5:3-1-0 record over 2000 m.

Top tip: Schabau

Race 6. 2.50 pm — The Heath (1000 m)

A difficult race to gauge here, but once again plenty of value. Humma Humma (12) has an incredible first-up record 5:3-1-0 and resumes here. Last start won a Group Three and her recent trial looked promising. Dollar for Dollar (4) is another which loves to ping when fresh. Absolutely flies when resuming and has a 5:3-2-0 record. Yet to race at 1000 m but has barrier one and maps to lead. At $34 Dollar for Dollar looks a steal. Another at good value is Crystal Dreamer (1). Always does well at this track and fires when fresh (7:3-2-1).

Top tip: Dollar for Dollar EW

Race 7. 3.30 pm — H.D.F McNeil Stakes (1200 m)

They should burst out flying in the seventh. Blue Diamond winner Tagaloa (1) resumes from a 23-week spell. Won a recent jump out with ease and is hard to look past. Should race on the speed here which will be set by Hard Landing (2), who beat Tagaloa on debut. Bit of value in the Lindsay Park runner Crosshaven (9) who began his career with two cracking performances. Is undefeated from two attempts and jumps from the second barrier. Looks to get a nice ride behind Immortal Love (10) who will push forward from barrier four.

Top tip: Tagaloa

Race 8. 4.10 pm — Heatherlie Hcp (1700 m)

A few handy stayers in Constantinople and Cape Of Good Hope resuming, but this isn't their grand final. Plein Ciel (11) missed out last start and has been racing well. Didn't perform at this distance last year, but has been racing at 1600 m this prep with ease. Sircconi (8) has been racing in strong form. Maps to lead. Game Keeper (14) ran third when first-up in the Aurie's Star (1200 m) and will relish the rise to this distance.

Top tip: Plein Ciel EW

Race 9. 4.45 pm — Memsie Stakes (1400 m)

Expect pace from Streets of Avalon (5) and Begood Toya Mother (10). Savatiano (13) will push forward and won last start in the PB Lawrence. Behemoth (7) is super consistent, finishing in the top two in nine of 15 starts. Needs the leaders to ping out so Williams can get some space from the rail. Looking at how they might settle, we are swinging towards the Tassie hopeful Mystic Journey (11). Has a terrific second-up record (4:3-1-0) and finished last start four lengths back when resuming. We all know she has the talent, but she has not performed at her peak for a while. Barrier four gives her every chance to sit behind Begood Toya Mother and Billy Egan will give her a belter of a ride. Expecting WA runners Regal Power and Arcadia Queen to bounce back. Check the pattern and if leaders is way to go, Begood Toya Mother looked good in the PB Lawrence.

Top tip: Mystic Journey

Race 10. 5.20 pm — Cockram Stakes (1200 m)

Punters will rejoice with Rubisaki (1) the main danger. Patty Payne's mare has won eight from 10 attempts and has two placings. Resuming here and won last time when fresh. Wide gate is a concern, but Billy Egan is a smart rider. Bless Her (12) is airborne at the moment and is a chance to knock off Rubisaki. Is gunning for six straight and looks overs at $2.40 to place. Perfect Jewel (4) looks a chance at nice odds for those wanting value. Returns from a nine-week break and has been brought over from the west. Has a great record at this trip, but was racing over the mile before the break.

Top tip: Rubisaki

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Caulfield

Race 7: Tagaloa (1)