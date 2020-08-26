Terry’s Big Bearded Ball Drop aims to kick cancer to the kerb

Terry Greaves is no stranger to the Benalla community.

The 59-year-old has spent countless years entrenched within the local football scene, both playing and coaching at clubs including Benalla Demons, Benalla All Blacks, Goorambat and Violet Town.

And while Terry has undoubtedly faced countless tough battles on the football field, none have compared to his recent battle with cancer.

Diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in January, Terry was given six weeks to live if he didn’t seek treatment immediately.

But after commencing immunotherapy treatment in Melbourne and at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, Terry recently received the positive news his treatment had worked.

His life expectancy has now been extended from six weeks to two-to-five years.

Now it’s through Terry’s inspirational story that he, his wife Heather and brother Paul and a small working group of friends have launched a major fundraising campaign next month — Terry’s Big Bearded Ball Drop.

Raising funds for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, the campaign is currently searching for ambassadors to help the campaign reach its goal of $200,000.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the care and support I have received from everyone involved in my treatment,” Terry said.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It affects us all. We all know someone who has been diagnosed.

“Being able to access treatment and support within the region is so important, and this is our way of supporting those services into the future.”

Despite having “Big Bearded” in its campaign name, fundraising co-ordinator Robert Dore said growing a beard was not a requirement of its ambassadors.

“This is not just a bloke thing. We are looking specifically for people who have been touched by cancer, who feel strongly about sharing their story, raising money and supporting the centre,” Dore said.

With more than 25 ambassadors, male and female, already signed up to promote the fundraising campaign, Dore said he hoped the entire community would get behind the cause.

“We know everyone is doing it tough at the moment, and we hope this fundraising campaign is something positive people can get involved in and make a practical difference,” Dore said.

● Terry’s Big Bearded Ball Drop will be held in November at Benalla Showgrounds.

Members of the community can buy a numbered ball for $20 which will be dropped from a helicopter towards a target. The ball closest to the target will win a grand prize.

To buy a ball or donate, and for those interested in becoming ambassadors, head to www.balldrop.com.au