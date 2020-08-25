Sport

Goulburn Valley League club on the hunt for new coach

By Aydin Payne

Taking flight: Former AFL footballer Andrew Browne has exited the role of senior football coach at Mansfield. Picture: Bruce Povey

Mansfield Football Netball Club is on the hunt to fill its Eagles’ nest following the resignation of its senior football coach.

Former AFL footballer Andrew Browne has departed the role, leaving Mansfield without a locked in mentor for next season.

On Tuesday, the Eagles posted on their Facebook group that they were seeking expressions of interest for a mentor to land at the club.

Eagles president Belinda De Maria thanked Browne for his efforts in the role and highlighted his resignation was due to work commitments in Melbourne.

“Browney originally signed a two-year contract and due to work commitments, he thought it was best if he resigned from the role,” she said.

“Of course, it's sad to see him go from the role, but his work in Melbourne made it really hard for him to commit again.

“It was unfortunate that he couldn't coach his second year, he had worked hard to build the team around him.

“We thank Andrew for his role as coach and hopefully he sticks around as a player next year.”

Browne, who joined Mansfield after a memorable career in Melbourne's metro leagues, only led his junior club for one season.

This year's Goulburn Valley League campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mansfield will be hoping the gun ruckman sticks around as a player, following his best-and-fairest season last year.

De Maria said the club didn't want to waste a second and had jumped on the front foot with its search for a new football leader.

“We need to start looking now and we encourage anyone interested to contact the club,” she said.

“One thing we spoke about was culture, we want someone who is not only the right fit and works with the kids, but is able to build culture.

“We want to make the club a place people want to play at and be involved with.”

