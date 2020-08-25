Football news | Barooga and Picola United announce coaches for 2021

Barooga has turned to familiar country football face Tim Hargreaves to coach the club's senior side following the resignation of Zac Brain.

The Hawks hope Brain will remain at the club in a playing capacity next season, but have swiftly appointed former player Hargreaves to the top job.

Hargreaves — a Berrigan product who has also played or coached across the region for Yarrawonga, Rennie and Mulwala — starred for Barooga between 2015 and 2017.

His resume includes 62 games with Hawthorn (42) and Geelong (20) in the AFL from 1994-98, a premiership and Ovens and Murray league medal with the Pigeons and various league and VCFL representative nods.

“The club quickly moved to secure the signature of a well known and respected replacement for the senior coaching role,” Barooga officials posted to its Facebook page.

“It is with great excitement that we can officially announce that ex-Barooga star, country champion and 62 game AFL player with Hawthorn and Geelong, Tim Hargreaves, will be taking the reins and attempting to steer our young playing group into a formidable playing outfit.

“With all going according to plan, Tim is hoping to relocate over this way, which would be absolutely fantastic to have him close by and keeping an eagle eye over his charges.”

On the way out of Barooga Recreation Reserve is club legend James Hazelman, who is joining Berrigan in the Picola District Football League next season alongside former Hawk Will Gorman.

It makes the Hawks currently one of the most active clubs on the recruiting front as teams across the region look to next year in earnest after also recently announcing the return of Brodie A'Vard to the club.

● In other coaching announcements, Picola United Football Netball Club has locked in its senior netball and football coaches for next season.

The Picola District league outfit announced on its Facebook page that Darby Walsh and Emma Greaves would be the club's football and netball coaches respectively.

Walsh, who was set to co-coach this season with Dave Daniel, will fly solo next year with Daniel hanging up the magnet board.

And Greaves, who steered Picola to last year's grand final, has been reappointed to lead the A-grade netball side.

● Murray Football League club Moama has been busy locking in personnel for next season.

The Magpies have welcomed former player Fraser Verhey back to the nest after the midfielder spent the past few years at Echuca.

Verhey's move follows the club's re-signing of last year's captain Jordan Ives and talented forward Fraser Buchanan.